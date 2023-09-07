St Andrews United: Boss Robbie Raeside expresses his delight in making history by winning the club's first Scottish Cup tie to book date with Auchinleck Talbot

Saints boss Robbie Raeside watches Saturday's 1-0 home Scottish Cup win over Haddington Athletic (Pic by John Stevenson)

Raeside was speaking in the wake of his side making history by winning the club’s first ever tie in Scotland’s most prestigious tournament by beating Haddington Athletic 1-0 at home on Saturday in the second preliminary round thanks to Reece Redpath's second half goal , booking another Recreation Park date with West of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Talbot on the weekend of Saturday, September 23.

"We are buzzing about getting into the first round proper and have ended up getting a great draw,” Raeside told the Herald and Citizen. “Potentially a money spinner for the club getting Auchinleck at home. It’s exciting times.

“I believe we got a good crowd of around 400 on Saturday – including hospitality – and Auchinleck have already said they’re going to bring 400 fans through here which is great.

"Auchinleck will be a difficult game as they’re a West of Scotland Premier side, we are underdogs although reputation doesn’t mean anything.

"They have had a lot of success in recent years and I remember them having a good run one year and then playing against Hearts (a 4-0 Jambos win over Talbot at Tynecastle in a fifth round Scottish Cup tie in February 2019).

"Auchinleck are a tremendous name in what was formerly Scottish junior football, everybody’s heard of them.

"But it’s a fantastic opportunity, we’re at home. They’re one league above us in the pyramid set-up but we’ve shown that we can beat teams from higher leagues, especially at home.

"We were all watching the draw – not together – on Sunday night and the last tie drawn was us against Auchinleck.

"But I was delighted we came out at home. I was also delighted when Wick Academy came out as I knew we couldn’t draw Wick away!”

Raeside praised his troops for their fine display in seeing off Haddington last weekend, and he revealed that goal hero Redpath could have left Saints this summer.

“It was probably the proverbial game of two halves,” the gaffer added.

"They were the better side in the first half but I thought overall we probably created a wee bit more than them and deserved our win.

"I’m delighted with the performance and result. Both centre-backs were outstanding and the boys who came off the bench contributed too.

"It was a fantastic result for the club as a whole and I’m delighted for the chairman Fraser Ogston – for all the efforts he’s put in – and all the committee.

"For the winning goal I thought it was a great touch by Reece to go past the centre-half and a great finish with his left foot, just lifting it over the keeper.

“I’m delighted for him and he’s reacted in a very positive manner because I actually accepted a bid for him in the summer as we had a lot of competition for places in midfield.

“But he wanted to stay and fight for his place, he enjoys it here. He didn’t fancy the move, the club was a bit far away for him.

"He has stuck in, waited for his chance and he was fantastic on Saturday.

"What is a shame is that Reece will miss the Auchinleck game as he’ll be abroad at a family wedding."

United continued their East of Scotland League first division campaign with a 6-0 home win over Oakley United on Wednesday night.

Their goals were scored by Craig Simpson (2), Ryan Dignan, Scott Reekie, Ross Cunningham and Owen Andrew.