The banner says it all as Saints players celebrate promotion (Pic courtesy of St Andrews United)

After sealing sensational back to back promotions with Wednesday night’s 1-0 home East of Scotland League first division win over Whitburn, St Andrews United boss Robbie Raeside celebrated with his players as he hailed a ‘remarkable’ achievement.

Raeside, 51, whose team got the job done thanks to top scorer Lewis Sawers’ second half penalty after a foul on Lewis Payne, told the Herald and Citizen: “I’ve been in football a long time and I’ve won promotion a good few times at different clubs as a player but I’ve never been at a club where there’s been back to back promotions.

"No matter what you say, to go up a level and go and do it again – after doing the double over Whitburn – is a fantastic achievement by the players. I can’t believe we’ve actually done it.

"I’m delighted for everybody at the club, chairman, committee, supporters. The players have been fantastic for me and Garry Wright (assistant manager).

Robbie Raeside has taken St Andrews United up to the East of Scotland League Premier Division (Pic by Steve Cox)

"They defended the free-kicks, corners and long throws so well on Wednesday night, which was very pleasing and laid the foundations for the win.

"The players dealt well with the pressure and I still thought we were the team that played a bit of football at times.

"I’m shattered because it’s been a very busy few weeks with midweek games.”

United’s midweek exploits came four days after last weekend’s 7-0 away thumping of basement boys Vale of Leithen in the league, when goals were scored by Kyle Sneddon (2), Ryan McManus, Sawers (2, 1 penalty) and Ryan Dignan (2).

Saints host Arniston Rangers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before a first division trip to Newtongrange Star next Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm and the league finale at Lochore Welfare on Saturday, May 18, kick-off 2.30pm.

Raeside’s men, whose 57-point haul leaves them six points behind leaders Dunipace with two games in hand but a goal difference 13 poorer than the leaders, haven’t given up on actually winning the title.

The boss, who singled out Milne, Reekie, Sneddon, Dignan and McManus for their fantastic defensive duties against Whitburn, added: “We’re still focused on catching Dunipace. We’ve not given up.

