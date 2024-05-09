St Andrews United boss Robbie Raeside hails his side's 'fantastic' back to back promotions
Raeside, 51, whose team got the job done thanks to top scorer Lewis Sawers’ second half penalty after a foul on Lewis Payne, told the Herald and Citizen: “I’ve been in football a long time and I’ve won promotion a good few times at different clubs as a player but I’ve never been at a club where there’s been back to back promotions.
"No matter what you say, to go up a level and go and do it again – after doing the double over Whitburn – is a fantastic achievement by the players. I can’t believe we’ve actually done it.
"I’m delighted for everybody at the club, chairman, committee, supporters. The players have been fantastic for me and Garry Wright (assistant manager).
"They defended the free-kicks, corners and long throws so well on Wednesday night, which was very pleasing and laid the foundations for the win.
"The players dealt well with the pressure and I still thought we were the team that played a bit of football at times.
"I’m shattered because it’s been a very busy few weeks with midweek games.”
United’s midweek exploits came four days after last weekend’s 7-0 away thumping of basement boys Vale of Leithen in the league, when goals were scored by Kyle Sneddon (2), Ryan McManus, Sawers (2, 1 penalty) and Ryan Dignan (2).
Saints host Arniston Rangers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before a first division trip to Newtongrange Star next Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm and the league finale at Lochore Welfare on Saturday, May 18, kick-off 2.30pm.
Raeside’s men, whose 57-point haul leaves them six points behind leaders Dunipace with two games in hand but a goal difference 13 poorer than the leaders, haven’t given up on actually winning the title.
The boss, who singled out Milne, Reekie, Sneddon, Dignan and McManus for their fantastic defensive duties against Whitburn, added: “We’re still focused on catching Dunipace. We’ve not given up.
"We know that Newtongrange Star could easily take something at home to Dunipace this Saturday and if they do it’s in our hands. But we will still be eyeing winning our last three games and piling on the goals.”
