With new signing Cammy Lumsden playing the last 25 minutes as a substitute, St Andrews United romped to a 4-1 home win over Fife rivals Rosyth in Wednesday night’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round encounter, setting up another home fixture against Blackburn United in the last 16 this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Ryan Dignan (left) celebrates scoring opener against Rosyth on Wednesday night (Pic John Stevenson)

Ryan Dignan put Saints ahead midway through the first half by converting a Reece Redpath cross, before James Collins netted a stunner from 25 yards to double Robbie Raeside’s team’s advantage.

Saints were dominant and created further chances, but a slack square pass on the halfway line allowed Rosyth to break away and pull a goal back through Tam Hampson and make it 2-1 at half-time.

Into the second half and Ryan Roche headed off the post after a Saints corner, before a fabulous long range curling shot from Lewis Sawers and a 25-yarder from Lewis Lorimer rounded off the scoring.

Rosyth's cause wasn't helped by having two men sent off after the third goal, for their 'foul and abusive language' towards the referee when appealing for offside.

On facing Blackburn United in the next round this weekend, Raeside added: "It's a quick turnaround Wednesday to Saturday and I said to the players that they will need to look after themselves, eat and sleep well and be ready to go again.

"Blackburn are in our league, they've had some good results and it will be another difficult game but we're looking forward to it.

"If we hadn't beaten Rosyth we wouldn't have had a game on Saturday, we would have had to arrange a friendly.

"Rosyth are no mugs. They scored 11 goals in their previous two games and had just beaten top of the league Whitburn, so that was a good result by us and a very good all round team performance."

On the chances of left-back Lumsden, a new arrival from Glenrothes, starting this weekend, Raeside said: "He's pushing for a starting slot if we've got any knocks or injuries."

And on departed Jordan Mackenzie – moved to Glenrothes in a straight swap for Lumsden, the gaffer added: “Jordan was my first signing for St Andrews and he’s been fantastic.

"I didn’t really want to lose Jordan, I wanted to keep him and he’s a great lad.

"I know he’s popular in the group but for his career it’s the right move.

"I’ve been playing him wide to try and give him minutes but he’s a number nine and we’ve got Dignan and Owen Andrew fit although he’s cup tied for this competition.

"We needed to strengthen the squad by bringing Cammy in who can play either fullback position, right or left-back.

"And I think it’s an opportunity for Jordan to go and play. Glenrothes were wanting a number nine and they’re in the league above us at the moment.