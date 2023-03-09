St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside

The Fife outfit, second in the East of Scotland League second division, were level at 0-0 with premier league Sauchie Juniors at 0-0 after 72 minutes in Clackmannanshire (match report inside), before the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball against United’s Scott Reekie which they scored before going on to win 3-0.

"It was a good test for the boys against premier division players,” Raeside said. “The boys can take confidence from that game because after 70 minutes we were still in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The penalty was kind of a game changing moment. I thought we were coping reasonably well with them.

"I thought we rode our luck on a couple of occasions. Sauchie had more chances than us and we had more defending than them.

"But we weren't sitting in our 18-yard box. We competed really well with them.

"But as soon as they got that goal and we were down to 10 men, we were up against it, chasing it a wee bit and we lost a couple of late goals which was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've no complaints. They deserved to go through.”

Although Raeside and his players want to win every game, the gaffer stressed that their main focus this term is on the number one priority – securing a top three finish to book a spot in the first division next season.

United are currently second in the second division with 52 points from 22 games. The top three teams at the end of the season are promoted, with United having a healthy seven-point buffer over fourth-placed Heriot-Watt University having played a game fewer.

"It's not the end of the world going out. We want to win every game but to play a first round cup game at this stage of the season, we've still got 11 league games to go and promotion is the main aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not going to lose sleep over it. We managed to get some young boys off the bench and a wee taste of first team football."

Raeside also felt the referee was correct to award the penalty for Reekie’s handball.

He added: "I didn't see the incident. I was too far away to see if it was or wasn't a penalty.

"Scott spoke to me after the game and showed me a mark on his thigh. But the ball probably hit his thigh and his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad