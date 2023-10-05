News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews United: Boss Robbie Raeside reckons 3-2 comeback success at Whitburn is most important win of season so far

St Andrews United boss Robbie Raeside reckons last Saturday’s 3-2 league win at previously unbeaten Whitburn – having been 2-0 down – is the club’s most important result of the season so far.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST

Speaking after goals from Ryan Dignan (2) and Scott Reekie won it for his side and put Saints second in the East of Scotland League first division, Raeside told the Herald and Citizen: “It must have been a great game for the neutral, maybe not so much for the coaches! There were a lot of efforts on goal at both ends and it was definitely entertaining stuff.

"We were disappointed to be 2-0 down. We felt we should have been up at the interval for sure as we’d had the better of the play.

"But the reaction of the players was tremendous. It’s the fourth time this season we’ve gone behind yet won the game which says a lot about their team spirit and character.

"We also played some great football and I think we definitely deserved to win.

"So I’m really pleased. It’s probably a bigger result for us this season than the one over Auchinleck Talbot (1-0 Saints win in the Scottish Cup first round the previous Saturday).

"It’s definitely kept us well in the promotion push at the top of the league."

Saints host Blackburn United in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"I think it’s a very dangerous game for us,” Raeside said. “Blackburn are sitting a point ahead of Heriot-Watt, who we found a very tough nut to crack. We need to make sure the players are at it mentally because we need to treat Blackburn as the biggest game of the season.”

