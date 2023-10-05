Speaking after goals from Ryan Dignan (2) and Scott Reekie won it for his side and put Saints second in the East of Scotland League first division, Raeside told the Herald and Citizen: “It must have been a great game for the neutral, maybe not so much for the coaches! There were a lot of efforts on goal at both ends and it was definitely entertaining stuff.

"We were disappointed to be 2-0 down. We felt we should have been up at the interval for sure as we’d had the better of the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the reaction of the players was tremendous. It’s the fourth time this season we’ve gone behind yet won the game which says a lot about their team spirit and character.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We also played some great football and I think we definitely deserved to win.

"So I’m really pleased. It’s probably a bigger result for us this season than the one over Auchinleck Talbot (1-0 Saints win in the Scottish Cup first round the previous Saturday).

"It’s definitely kept us well in the promotion push at the top of the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints host Blackburn United in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.