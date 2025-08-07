St Andrews United: Dunn deal as East of Scotland Premier Division side confirm trio of signings

St Andrews United boss Greg Shields has bolstered his squad with the recent addition of three signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the move from fellow Fife-based East of Scotland outfit is striker Scott Dunn – who departs Kirkcaldy & Dysart after a successful year with The YM.

The towering forward, 32, played for Lossiemouth United before joining the East ranks and has experience in the Highland League. He joins Saints having chosen the club over other East of Scotland and Lowland League sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Shields beamed: “Scott will add some real physicality up front and give us a great target man to build around. His experience and presence will be a big asset for us this season, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Saints' new signing Scott Dunn in action for Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Photo: Julie Russell)

Former Hill of Beath Hawthorn and Civil Service Strollers veteran Scott Clapperton, 35, has also joined Saints alongside 17-year-old Anthony Gillan – who officially joins having departed Dunfermline Athletic’s academy set-up.

He’s already turned out four times for Saints, including Wednesday night’s win over Cowdenbeath Central in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round.

Midfielder Clapperton also started the cup tie midweek while Dunn marked his Saints’ debut off the bench with a goal off the bench in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott is a player we’ve liked for some time,” said Shields of Clapperton. “He brings a wealth of experience and is comfortable in both midfield and full-back roles. His attitude is excellent, and I know he’ll be a great influence on the younger players as they progress throughout the season. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

On Gillan, he added: “Anthony is a tough-tackling and energetic young player with a fantastic attitude who gives 100 percent every week.

"He’s versatile – able to play at full-back or in midfield—and for someone so young, he’s shown real maturity and composure. I’m really excited to coach Anthony and delighted to have him signed for St Andrews. He’ll only continue to develop by learning from the experienced players around him.”