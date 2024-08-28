St Andrews United eyeing another senior Scottish Cup adventure
"The players and I have a real appetite for this cup tie,” said United manager Garry Wright. “Last year the run was great, there was a good buzz about the club and it was exciting.
"Again the boys have got an opportunity to play in the big Scottish Cup so we’re looking forward to it.
"Probably Clydebank is the hardest team we could have got because they’re flying in their league.
"Clydebank are top and people I’ve spoken to tell me they’re a good team with the signings they’ve made.
"But last year we were underdogs against Auchinleck and we beat them so you never know."
Saints go into the Clydebank tie bottom of the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division on one point from four matches after losing 4-2 at home to Dundonald Bluebell last Saturday.
Trailing to an early goal, United recovered to go 2-1 up through goals by Lewis Sawers (penalty) and Lewis Payne, but conceded before half-time and then let in two more after the interval.
"I’m a wee bit concerned because we’re not winning games at the moment and we don’t want to fall too far behind,” Wright said.
"Injuries and suspensions have hit us so I’m looking to add a couple of players.
"Our captain Ryan Roche is still going to be out injured for a couple of months so that’s a blow. We’re a wee bit short there because our other centre-back Daniel Hall picked up an injury a couple of weeks ago but – fair play to him – he’s kept playing through that injury. So we’re definitely looking to add in defence.
"It’s not just a case of signing anybody, they need to be the right fit.”
On United’s current struggles, Wright added: “I don’t think we’re playing that badly.
"We’re making individual errors at times but we got a draw at Dunbar recently and I was happy with the first half against Dundonald when I thought we were really good. Other league games we've been good in parts and have been creating chances.”
