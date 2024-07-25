Saints defenders look gutted as Albion Rovers’ Alex McCaw heads in winning goal in last season's Scottish Cup tie on October 28, 2023 (Pic Phil Dawson)​

Having made club history last term by reaching the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup second round for the first time ever, St Andrews United have landed a trip to Clydebank in preliminary round two of this season’s tournament.

Current Saints head coach Garry Wright was assistant boss to Robbie Raeside in 2023-24, overseeing 1-0 Scottish Cup wins over Haddington Athletic and Auchinleck Talbot in the early rounds before going down 2-1 at Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Albion Rovers, with United frustrated as Raeside reckoned Jordan Mackenzie’s late ‘goal’ for Saints at Cliftonhill was wrongly disallowed for offside, denying them a 2-2 draw.

"I thought we were unfortunate against Albion Rovers last season,” United gaffer Wright told the Herald and Citizen.

"But what we achieved with last season’s Scottish Cup run was brilliant, I think everybody loved it. If we can do that again then great.

“Considering I would only be three months into my first managerial job, going one round further than last season probably would be a highlight in the role!

"I have only previously done youth coaching and this is different obviously, so it would be good to get a big tie.

"The one team I’d like to draw above all the others if we progress further in the competition is Dunfermline because it’s two minutes away from my house!

"We had some travels last year away from home.

"The further you go in any cup, you can play the big teams.

"Obviously the teams at the top like Rangers and Celtic are miles off, but if you progress through the rounds you look forward to getting a big club.”

But Wright is taking nothing for granted against a Clydebank side who last season finished fourth in the West of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

“Clydebank away will be an extremely tough one,” he added. “I would imagine that it would probably be similar to when we played Auchinleck last year, as they’re in the same league as Clydebank.

“I know the league they play in is really competitive and they do well in it.

"It’s a good tie for us and something to look forward to. I’m not looking too far ahead towards the tie as we have loads of games before that.”

When asked if he thinks the Saints squad – bolstered by summer signings including midfielders Alex McCreadie and Keiran Boundy, striker Nathan Morice and defenders Daniel Hall and Michael Ness – is better equipped for a Scottish Cup run than the team last term, Wright said: “We did have a good squad last year, but I think we had three or four players injured going into that Albion Rovers game, so that did affect us on the day.

"We were OK to adapt to that and we were unlucky.

"Provided we get no injuries, we have a very strong squad this year.

"We’d love to be going with a full squad in every game, but you have to deal with injuries and other problems in part-time football because the players are working.”

In their last two pre-season games, United won 3-2 at Lochore Welfare (see report above) last Saturday, before goals from Sneddon, Anthony and McManus earned a 3-3 home draw against a Dunfermline Athletic under-18s side in the Fife Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. Saints reached the semi-finals by winning the penalty shootout 4-3 with strikes by McManus, Mahady, Redpath and Craik.

Newly promoted Saints open their East of Scotland Football League Premier Division campaign at Dunipace this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.