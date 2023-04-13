St Andrews United boss Robbie Raeside celebrated wildly as Ross Cunningham's last minute winner hit the net

Raeside told the Herald and Citizen: "As the ball landed to Ross at the edge of the box on his right foot – he’s a left back – I thought: ‘Oh no, of all the players this has got to land to’.

"But he produced a really firm sidefoot finish into the bottom corner and I think I ran 20 or 30 yards down the touchline and Calum Brodie the goalkeeper was up celebrating with them all.

"So I think they knew the significance of the result. We’re getting closer to promotion.

“Getting 11 straight wins shows it is a very special bunch of boys here.

"Especially the other night, when we were looking at a two hour plus journey midweek, after work.

"It was pouring with rain second half, wind and sheets of rain in our face against a big strong side.

"We really had to stand up and be counted and everybody worked hard, from the goalkeeper right through the team, I’m really proud of them.

"We have blown some teams away on our winning run but we didn’t blow Easthouses away.

"We had to hang in there and they competed toe to toe, fair credit to them. They were well organised and their manager said that was their best performance for weeks.

"I would be surprised if they don’t take points off some of the teams in the top half of the league between now and the end of the season if they can play like that.

"From our point of view it was a good three points and there was a good bit of quality for the goal, a great finish.”

The league games are coming thick and fast for Saints as they visit Tweedmouth Rangers this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm) before another away match against Lochgelly Albert next Wednesday (kick-off 6.45pm).