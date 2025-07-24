St Andrews United: Greg Shields on league opener and facing ex-Saints gaffer Robbie Raeside in Scottish Cup

Manager Greg Shields (right) with summer signing Greig Spence (Pic St Andrews United)

Ahead of tomorrow’s 2025-’26 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division opener at Sauchie in a 2.30pm kick-off, St Andrews United manager Greg Shields says he’s “delighted” with the new additions he’s made to his squad this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked his aims for the new season, the 48-year-old former Rangers right-back – who led Saints to a ninth-place finish last term – told the Herald and Citizen: “Our target is just to finish as high as we possibly can. When you improve the squad, you expect a rise in league position.

"The players know that. That's why we signed who we did. And it shows the ambition of the board and the direction the club want to go in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've signed good, experienced professionals who have been around in the leagues above that can add value and experience to the younger group of players we've currently got and are doing well.

Robbie Raeside’s current team lie in wait for St Andrews in Scottish Cup (Pic Alan Murray)

"We only had ten to 12 players last year.

"So it speaks volumes of how well we did from these, but we felt like we needed to strengthen certain areas. We have 19 in the squad now.

"I'm delighted with the squad we've got. There was a lot of hard work this summer.”

Three days after this weekend’s trip to Beechwood Park for their league opener, United host Dundonald Bluebell on matchday two on Tuesday evening in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields said: “I think everybody will improve this year. You’ll find that teams that have come up will be better and it’s going to be a tough league as always.

"We're under no illusions that because we've signed players that we're going to do this, that. Not at all, we've done nothing. Back-to-back promotions under Robbie (Raeside, ex-manager) are history. It's done, it's over.

"We stabilised last year. The players did well when they came in, but we've done absolutely nothing.”

Saints’ final two pre-season friendlies saw them lose 3-0 at home to Lochee United on Saturday before a 2-1 home success v Carnoustie Panmure on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s draw for the Scottish Cup second preliminary round handed St Andrews a trip to fellow EoS Premier Division side Hill of Beath Hawthorn – now bossed by their ex-gaffer Raeside – on Saturday, August 30.

Shields said: “Really hard place to go, as we found out last year. It's obviously a draw that we're probably both looking forward to. Hill of Beath are a strong side and very good at home. Robbie’s done an excellent job.”