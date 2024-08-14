St Andrews United goalkeeper Logan Halliday saves at full stretch during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Dunbar United (Pic by Ben Oliver)

St Andrews United gaffer Garry Wright has spoken of his surprise at learning his team’s scheduled home Challenge Cup first round match against Gartcairn this Saturday has been cancelled.

"From what I’m led to believe, I don’t think Gartcairn entered the competition,” Wright told the Herald and Citizen. “I only found out about the news late on Tuesday night so it came as a surprise. I had been preparing for the game. It’s now working out that it’s going to be a bye for us in the cup.”

Wright was speaking after a United side ravaged by injury and suspension problems battled to a 1-1 draw at Dunbar United in their latest East of Scotland Football League Premier Division game last Saturday.

The visitors went in front on 41 minutes when Lewis Craik converted at the back post following a Lewis Payne cross. Dunbar earned a point when Grant Thomson shot high into the net on 53 minutes.

The result left United second bottom with one point from their first three league matches.

"Going down there a point is not bad,” Wright said. “It was windy and the conditions spoiled the game a bit. I was happy with a point.

"You’d fancy Dunbar to be up at the top end of the league. They beat East Fife in the Scottish Cup last season and I know a few of their players, they’re a good side.”

Wright expects crocked skipper Ryan Roche to remain out for “at least five or six weeks” after sustaining an agonising shoulder injury in last Tuesday’s home league fixture against Hill of Beath Hawthorn, which led to the game being abandoned with 10 minutes remaining due to the long wait for an ambulance, with Saints trailing 3-1.

The boss said: “Ryan is our captain and was Player of the Year last year so losing him is a huge blow.

"Cammy Lumsden, our right-back, broke his nose in the last game too.

"They played in the majority of our games last season and they’re big players for us.

"Going up the levels you need your best players, you need a fit squad and no suspensions.

"And so far we’ve been a wee bit unlucky with that.”

With no game this weekend, Saints will next be in action at home to Dundonald Bluebell in the league on Saturday, August 24, with kick-off at 2.30pm.