​St Andrews United hit by fourth home loss of year v table-topping Jeanfield Swifts

​St Andrews United were unable to pull off back-to-back wins against East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Jeanfield Swifts at home on Tuesday after beating them 3-2 in Perth six weeks previously.

​There was only a goal in it again but Swifts ended up on top this time round, edging out their hosts 2-1 at Clayton Caravan Park Recreation in front of a crowd of 160.

Saints started the match fairly well attacking up the slope and Regan Lumsden went close with a shot inside five minutes.

The visitors then enjoyed a brief period of dominance yet Allan Fleming wasn’t tested in the home goal.

The early stages of the game were lacking in quality from both sides at times, though a great run down the left by Lumsden resulted in Scott Dunn heading the ball straight at former United goalkeeper Ben Swinton.

Jeanfield’s forwards subsequently made a mess of a free-kick from a promising position before Greig Spence produced a wee bit of quality at the other end of the park. The former Raith Rovers striker beat several defenders prior to picking out Lumsden but the latter’s effort on goal was deflected for a corner.

Swinton then pushed the ball from the resulting cross over his bar for a second corner but that set-piece was cleared as Jeanfield mounted a quick counter-attack. The ball was worked to Murray Binnie, who saw his initial shot blocked, but Archie Campbell drilled the rebound past a helpless Fleming to give the Perth men the lead.

Swifts seemed to get a massive lift from going ahead and they dominated the rest of the first half.

Fleming made two fantastic saves from Shaun Simpson and Patrick Brown to keep the deficit at one, as well as showing a clean pair of hands on more than one occasion.

Jeanfield’s Gary Fergus collected a yellow card for moaning about a stoppage in play after Kyle Sneddon was hit in the face by a ball and the latter almost grabbed an equaliser right on the stroke of half-time when he headed a free-kick from Ryan McManus over Swinton’s crossbar.

The away players began the second period with another period of dominating possession, though they only managed the odd long-range effort on goal that failed to trouble Fleming.

Tony Gillan then picked up a yellow card for mistiming a tackle on the halfway line before St Andrews United manager Greg Shields replaced Dunn with Ross Cunningham.

A slight change of shape made a huge difference and Saints were level two minutes later when Lumsden found the net from 20 yards with a terrific low drive on the hour-mark.

The hosts then dominated the next 15 minutes and it looked like there was only going to be one winner as the boys in white streamed forward in numbers. However, Fleming made an impressive save at full stretch from Binnie as Jeanfield looked to counter and the turning point came in the 75th minute.

The visitors broke down the right wing and the ball was crossed into a packed penalty area for Campbell to poke home the winning goal from close range. That goal really knocked the stuffing out of the home side after struggling to compete on a physical level all night, and it took a brave block from Sneddon to prevent Jeanfield moving further ahead in the 82nd minute.

Alas, the action fizzled out thereafter, though McManus and Spence both received yellow cards as their frustration was clear to see. McManus was asked to play in defence all evening because nobody else was available to partner Sneddon at centre-back and his presence was definitely missed in midfield as United lost at home for only the fourth time in 2025.