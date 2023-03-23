News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews United: Injury crisis sees under-20s promoted to first team; manager's son Lewis Raeside scores cracker in 5-1 win at Edinburgh United

St Andrews United gaffer Robbie Raeside’s move to promote youngsters to his first team squad from Saints’ under-20s has already seen his son Lewis make a major early impact after this promotion.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT
Robbie Raeside is a happy man after his side's stunning recent league form
Raeside Jnr, 16, who already stands 6ft 4’ tall, netted a stunning strike from 20 yards to seal a 5-1 victory at Edinburgh United on Saturday (match report inside) as St Andrews strengthened their grip on second place in the East of Scotland League second division by moving onto 52 points from 22 games.

"We have brought on young lads for a few minutes of first team games,” Raeside Snr told the Herald and Citizen. "We’ve told them all that they’re still very young and probably not ready to start games for the first team.

"When you’re trying to get promotion it’s not an ideal situation to be relying on youngsters. It’s a difficult one for Lewis and I in a father/son situation. I’m not one of those dads that shouts from the treetops.

"There are lots of good young players in our under-20s. When Lewis gets into the first team, it’s always in discussion with my assistant manager Garry Wright and under-20s coach Scott Meikle. Lewis definitely doesn’t get in the first team just because he’s my son.

"He came on and it was a good finish, over the keeper, it hit the underside of the bar and went in.

"I was really pleased for him. He was at Dundee’s academy as a kid and it never worked out so he has taken a few knocks in football but done great to get where he is.

"Lewis is a good attacking midfield player but he’s still got a bit to learn on his defensive roles and responsibilities.

"Our young boys have experienced players round about them who help them, which is what you need.”

Raeside – who hailed striker Lewis Sawers as “a very important player” after he returned from injury to score twice against Edinburgh United and also praised veteran centre back Graham Hay for recoverinf from illness to play – has four senior players injured for this Saturday’s home league game against Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare so will again have youngsters on the bench to utilise if required.

“Every game will present a challenge,” Raeside said. “I’ve not even mentioned promotion to the players. We are taking it one game at a time.”

