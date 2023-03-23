Robbie Raeside is a happy man after his side's stunning recent league form

Raeside Jnr, 16, who already stands 6ft 4’ tall, netted a stunning strike from 20 yards to seal a 5-1 victory at Edinburgh United on Saturday (match report inside) as St Andrews strengthened their grip on second place in the East of Scotland League second division by moving onto 52 points from 22 games.

"We have brought on young lads for a few minutes of first team games,” Raeside Snr told the Herald and Citizen. "We’ve told them all that they’re still very young and probably not ready to start games for the first team.

"When you’re trying to get promotion it’s not an ideal situation to be relying on youngsters. It’s a difficult one for Lewis and I in a father/son situation. I’m not one of those dads that shouts from the treetops.

"There are lots of good young players in our under-20s. When Lewis gets into the first team, it’s always in discussion with my assistant manager Garry Wright and under-20s coach Scott Meikle. Lewis definitely doesn’t get in the first team just because he’s my son.

"He came on and it was a good finish, over the keeper, it hit the underside of the bar and went in.

"I was really pleased for him. He was at Dundee’s academy as a kid and it never worked out so he has taken a few knocks in football but done great to get where he is.

"Lewis is a good attacking midfield player but he’s still got a bit to learn on his defensive roles and responsibilities.

"Our young boys have experienced players round about them who help them, which is what you need.”

Raeside – who hailed striker Lewis Sawers as “a very important player” after he returned from injury to score twice against Edinburgh United and also praised veteran centre back Graham Hay for recoverinf from illness to play – has four senior players injured for this Saturday’s home league game against Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare so will again have youngsters on the bench to utilise if required.