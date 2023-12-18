A lone penalty goal by top scorer Lewis Sawers on 51 minutes gave St Andrews United a 1-0 home league success over Whitehill Welfare at a very windy Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Lewis Sawers was celebrating another goal for St Andrews United in win over Whitehill Welfare (Library pic by John Stevenson)

United are now fourth in the East of Scotland League second division on 30 points from 13 matches, a single point behind third-placed Camelon Juniors who occupy the final promotion spot.

With home boss Robbie Raeside handing a first start to new right back Cammy Lumsden, it was the away team who first went close to scoring with a dipping free-kick in the 35th minute which St Andrews goalkeeper Calum Brodie touched over.

Brodie then struggled to deal with the ensuing corner but Ryan Roche cleared the loose ball following a good block by Scott Reekie.

Sawers steps forward to take winning penalty against Whitehill

Ryan McManus grazed the Whitehill crossbar with a terrific free-kick a few moments later and the first half ended with Brodie catching a shot from Steven Thomson.

Saints came to life at the start of the second half as they attacked down the slope, and Sawers won his dubious penalty in the 51st minute.

The visiting fans were livid with that decision by referee Mr Bowie because they thought Sawers had slipped before the defender made contact, yet United’s top scorer wasn’t complaining.

Indeed, Sawers blasted the resulting spot kick high into the net towards Ben McGinley’s left and the hosts continued to swarm forward thereafter.

Man of the match Ryan McManus gets prize from Roy Verner

James Collins almost added a second goal a few moments later by making a delightful jinking run into the box and Sawers caused the away defence all sorts of problems down the left flank.

A las, Sawers then hobbled off the park to be replaced by new signing Lewis Payne in the 63rd minute and Kyle Sneddon also took to the field despite nursing a broken finger.

Brodie prevented Sean Ballard from scoring with a looping header as the action raged on and Lewis Lorimer impressed onlookers with a terrific display in the middle of the pitch.

Lorimer won a free-kick on the edge of the box following a superb solo run in the 70th minute and the offender was lucky to still be on the park as McManus curled the ensuing setpiece just past McGinley’s right-hand post.

Robbie Raeside currently has Saints fourth in table

However, Lorimer drew yet another foul from Thomson in the 81st minute and Mr Bowie was quick to issue the Whitehill midfielder with a red card for that rugged challenge.

McManus then saw his free-kick deflected narrowly past the far post and the home support couldn’t relax because their team only possessed a one-goal lead.

Whitehill thus went close to equalising in the 91st minute from a setpiece yet Brodie punched the ball over his bar to record a 23rd clean sheet for United.

Lumsden then went agonisingly near to adding a second goal with the last kick of the game following a neat passing move but McGinley made a fabulous save at his near post to keep the hard-working United full back at bay.