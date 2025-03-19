St Andrews United manager Greg Shields lauds returning goal hero

St Andrews United manager Greg Shields

St Andrews United boss Greg Shields was understandably delighted his side moved seven points above the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division drop zone with last Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Dunbar United.

And The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground gaffer was especially happy for returning James Collins, whose stunning 17th-minute opener from distance was followed by Lewis Craik’s rebound goal on the half hour mark.

"I’m delighted for James because he has been out the team for a long while,” Shields said. “I’d phoned him on Friday afternoon and said to him that he was starting and what we expected from him.

"He’s a really good footballer who catches the eye because he’s got good balance and he’s left footed.

James Collins (left) impressed for Saints on Saturday with a goal after returning from injury (Library pic)

"He picked the ball up, turned somebody, used his body strength, outmuscled somebody and hit one from 25 yards.

"It was a great strike. James is now starting to show me his true form which everybody says that he has.”

On his team’s overall display – which puts them 11th with 27 points from 23 matches – Shields added: “We were very good and the win was well deserved.

“It was probably one of our most complete performances I would say. We utilised our squad well under tough circumstances.

"But we’re not getting carried away. You think you’re getting a run in this league and all of a sudden you’re back to square one again.

"Let’s just say it was a far better performance than it was the week before against Dundonald.

"I said to the boys that if they want to stay in the league then these games at home are of importance because it was probably our biggest game of the season. I was really proud of the players at the weekend because they showed up.

"With Sauchie losing it lifts us up a place, but it will all change. Although the more wins you get at this point eases pressure in the latter part of the season.”

St Andrews United continue their league campaign at third-placed Jeanfield Swifts this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Shields said: “Whoever is the best on the day in this league usually wins, usually comes out on top. Jeanfield are where they are for a reason, they’re a good footballing side.

"Albeit they’ve probably had a few bad results of late against teams that are in the lower part of the league, games they would think they should be winning.

"But that’s the league. You can’t assume anything, you have to turn up on the day and be the hardest working, dirtiest and ugliest and then when the football comes out, you’ve got to be the best footballing team and take your chances, simple.”