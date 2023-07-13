Robbie Raeside watches a game at Recreation Park last season (Pic Scott Louden)

Despite playing in the third tier of the East of Scotland Football League pyramid, second division runners-up Saints recorded the joint third highest average home attendance (150) of the 15 Fife clubs during the 2022-23 campaign, an increase of 45 on the previous season.

“Hearing that we are one of the best supported East of Scotland League teams in Fife is very good news,” Raeside told the Herald and Citizen. “I’m delighted with it.

"It’s another positive for the club moving forward and shows we are moving in the right direction.

"I think we’ve been good to watch, we’ve been good value for money.

"The entertainment has been good. Every game we have plenty efforts at goal and try and pass the ball when we can.

"My first aim in football matches is always to win. But there’s a certain manner of playing and I can’t bring myself to play non football.

"I want a better way of playing. I’ve played football at a lot higher level than St Andrews United and I find it hard to go and watch games where there’s not even any goal efforts at all.

"I’m not one for trying to play like Barcelona, tippy tappy. But there’s got to be efforts to try and play football to an extent and that’s never going to change with any team I’m in charge of.

"I think when there’s something at stake, supporters come out at any level. Fraser Ogston (United chairman) and the committee are trying to drum up support and get the town behind the club.

"Obviously we can only do what we can do on the park as well. We want to go again this season and get more people through the gate.”

Raeside, who served several clubs including Raith Rovers, Dundee, Greenock Morton and Arbroath during his playing career, thinks that United’s passing style of play will suit playing in a higher league – the first division – in 2023-24.