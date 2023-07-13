News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

St Andrews United: Manager Robbie Raeside delighted at increased average attendances at Saints games

St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside thinks his side’s entertaining brand of passing football and large accumulation of home wins last season – 12 out of 16 games – to achieve second place and promotion, contributed hugely to a significant boost in attendances at Recreation Park.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
Robbie Raeside watches a game at Recreation Park last season (Pic Scott Louden)Robbie Raeside watches a game at Recreation Park last season (Pic Scott Louden)
Robbie Raeside watches a game at Recreation Park last season (Pic Scott Louden)

Despite playing in the third tier of the East of Scotland Football League pyramid, second division runners-up Saints recorded the joint third highest average home attendance (150) of the 15 Fife clubs during the 2022-23 campaign, an increase of 45 on the previous season.

“Hearing that we are one of the best supported East of Scotland League teams in Fife is very good news,” Raeside told the Herald and Citizen. “I’m delighted with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s another positive for the club moving forward and shows we are moving in the right direction.

"I think we’ve been good to watch, we’ve been good value for money.

Most Popular

"The entertainment has been good. Every game we have plenty efforts at goal and try and pass the ball when we can.

"My first aim in football matches is always to win. But there’s a certain manner of playing and I can’t bring myself to play non football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I want a better way of playing. I’ve played football at a lot higher level than St Andrews United and I find it hard to go and watch games where there’s not even any goal efforts at all.

"I’m not one for trying to play like Barcelona, tippy tappy. But there’s got to be efforts to try and play football to an extent and that’s never going to change with any team I’m in charge of.

"I think when there’s something at stake, supporters come out at any level. Fraser Ogston (United chairman) and the committee are trying to drum up support and get the town behind the club.

"Obviously we can only do what we can do on the park as well. We want to go again this season and get more people through the gate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raeside, who served several clubs including Raith Rovers, Dundee, Greenock Morton and Arbroath during his playing career, thinks that United’s passing style of play will suit playing in a higher league – the first division – in 2023-24.

Saints drew 2-2 at home to Arbroath Vics in their opening pre-season game last weekend – report on page 31.

Related topics:St Andrews UnitedFifeDundee