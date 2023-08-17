Robbie Raeside (2nd right) and his coaching team celebrating another win (Pics by John Stevenson)

After surviving early pressure against ’Pace, Saints saw off their Denny opponents by netting the game’s only goal midway through the first half when Lewis Sawers collected a long punt from home keeper Calum Brodie before rounding away custodian David Kane and tapping the ball into an empty net.

"It was great close control and a calm finish from Lewis,” boss Raeside told the Herald and Citizen.

"We have missed him when he’s been out, he came back and he wasn’t 100% but he gave us a good 60 or 70 minutes and did very well.

Saints' Craig Simpson wins header in cup win over Edinburgh College

"It was probably our most pleasing performance of the season because I would rather win 1-0 than 5-4.

"It was back to basics for us last week after losing six at Camelon. Getting a clean sheet against Dunipace was very pleasing.

"I thought the two centre-backs, Ryan Roche and Scott Reekie, were outstanding but we defended as a team very well.

"Back to basics, back to what last year’s success was built on so it was a really pleasing Saturday afternoon for myself and Garry Wright (Saints’ assistant manager)."

Kyle Sneddon gets stuck in during cup tie win

Saints’ win over Dunipace came three days after their 2-0 home success over Edinburgh College in round two of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (see pictures, below).

Second half goals by Ryan Roche and James Collins secured Saints’ place in the last 32.

Saints are away to fellow Fife outfit Rosyth in the first round of the Challenge Cup this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"It’s another difficult game,” Raeside added. “Rosyth are in our league, we played them last year and I’m sure they will have strengthened since then.

Saints' Tom Milne against Edinburgh College

"I know they are an ambitious club and speaking to their management team after that game. They hadn’t been in there that long and were looking to strengthen again.

"It’s a game we’re looking forward to. We want to be successful in every competition we play in this year.

"We want to give it a go and reach the next round on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, St Andrews United are building up to playing their first-ever senior home Scottish Cup match against Haddington Athletic on Saturday, September 2 on what is a historic day for the club.

For the match, Saints are offering hospitality in the social club to sponsors and supporters at a cost of £45.

This includes a two-course meal, four free drinks, entry to the match and a free Super 6 lottery ticket with the chance of winning £10,000.

Provost of Fife and ex-Dunfermline Athletic manager Jim Leishman will be a guest speaker. Attendees should be seated by noon with the match kicking off at 2.30pm.