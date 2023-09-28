Robbie Raeside barks instructions to his Saints players during cup win over Auchinleck Talbot (Pic John Stevenston)

Owen Andrew’s second half headed goal against their West of Scotland League Premier Division opponents – in front of 554 fans at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground – won the day for Saints and clinched a trip to Lowland League outfit Albion Rovers in the next round on Saturday, October 28.

Raeside said: “It was a tight game against Auchinleck, a 50/50 game and we managed to nick the goal. It was a great bit of movement by Owen to just drift off the shoulder off the defender and score, after a great ball in by Ryan McManus.

“And we were very resilient in the last ten minutes. I joked that Auchinleck had brought on Rory Delap (former footballer once famous for his long throw-ins) as they just kept throwing cannonballs into our six-yard box.

"But we managed to defend that so I’m delighted for everyone at the club, especially chairman Fraser Ogston and the committee.

"They were saying after the game it was one of the best results since the club won the Scottish Junior Cup in 1960.

"I’m also delighted for the players, it’s a fantastic achievement.”

On next taking on Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers side who are two leagues above Saints in the pyramid, Raeside added: “I think we’ve shown we can compete with teams in leagues above us in the last 12 months.

"But obviously we will give Albion Rovers respect but we are not going to play an SPFL team. They are in the lower leagues, similar to ourselves.

"It’s an exciting draw as we have nothing to lose. They’ll be hot favourites.”

Saints, third in the East of Scotland League first division with 18 points from seven matches, return to league action at leaders Whitburn this Saturday in a fixture which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Raeside, who hopes his players will learn from playing in front of a bumper home crowd against Auchinleck, said: "I’m delighted we’ve got Whitburn away on Saturday because if that won't focus you, nothing will.