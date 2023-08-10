St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside (right) on the touchline (Pic by John Stevenson)

The match at Carmuirs Park saw Camelon goals by James Finlay (2), Kieran Dolan and Scott Sinclair (3) see off a depleted Saints side after the visitors had taken an early lead through Ryan Dignan.

“Sinclair was a real handful, a good player who took his goals very well,” Raeside told the Herald and Citizen.

"Probably he was the difference between the teams.

“We had chances and we just didn’t take them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hold my hands up as well because we went a bit gung ho and a bit open. Every game’s a learning experience and it’s certainly one for myself and the players to learn from.

"We’ve not had our troubles to seek at the start of the season. I’m delighted to have six out of nine points considering that we have had people missing for one reason or another due to injuries, holidays and stuff.”

United are now having to cope without veteran centre back Graham Hay, 36, who has retired from football after experiencing back problems which have ultimately proved too painful.

"There’s not many players like Graham going about who have played over 100 games in the professional leagues,” Raeside side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m lucky I’ve had him for a year and you’re hoping the players around him have learned from his experience.”

Saints bounced back with a 2-0 home success over Edinburgh College in Wednesday night’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd Round fixture.

Recent signing Ryan Roche – Hay’s replacement – put United ahead in the second half when he smashed the ball home following a corner, before James Collins netted after intercepting a backpass.

Raeside added: “Confidence takes a dent after a result like Camelon so the emphasis was on defending and keeping a clean sheet and getting into the next round are great positives. I was really pleased with how Roche played and also Cammy Greenhill and Jordan McKenzie who are exciting attackers.”