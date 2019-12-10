St Andrews United match abandoned as tempers flare

St Andrews United’s meeting with Preston Athletic on Saturday was abandoned by the match officials after tempers flared at Pennypit Park.

With United leading 2-1 shortly after the break, a spell of serious indiscipline on the pitch culminated in referee Buchan sending off a player from either side, Nathan Doig seeing red for United.

Sadly the situation deteriorated, and with both sets of players becoming further involved, Mr Buchan brought proceedings to a halt.

It’s expected the game will be played at a later date, but United say a decision on that will be taken as part of a SFA enquiry.

There was no sign of what to come later when the game started with the hosts taking the initiative.

The first decent chance came on 29 minutes when the home team’s Grotlin fired an excellent effort from 25 yards which keeper Shaw did well to palm over.

Just second later Doig was penalised for a foul and the resultant free-kick couldn’t be held by Shaw.

The ball dribbled along the goal line where Edmond was waiting to finish.

But Saints weren’t long in hauling themselves level

Just four minutes later Kyle Wilson burst through the middle of the park.

He moved easily past the home central defenders and rounded home keeper Findlay to calmly chip it into the net.

After coming from behind, Saints almost took a lead in with them at the break, Owen Andrew twice going close.

Andrew wasn’t to be denied shortly after the break when he did increase United’s advantage with a tremendous curling shot.

Saints were on the front foot and looked to increase their advantage before the game was called short.

Saints: Shaw, Macaulay, Rendall, Doig, O Fleming, M Fleming, McInnes, R Cunningham, Honeyman, Andrew, Wilson.

Subs: Falconer, Penman, S Cunningham, Blaney, Fital, C Fleming, Grady.