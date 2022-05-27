St Andrews United on an upward trajectory going into season's last game, says new boss Raeside

It’s the last game of a long, arduous season for the Cannipairt side but the squad has been boosted by a consistent run of form and hopes a good performance against East Craigie may lay the foundations for a fruitful campaign next season.
Tayport were among the best of the rest in the Midlands Football League season just ended, finishing in sixth place – 20 points ahead of the next team in the table, Kirriemuir Thistle.
But, after a bad start to the campaign, which effectively put them out of the title race after only eight matches, renewed confidence and impressive ability under new manager Eddie Wolecki Black indicate Port could be a potent force in 2022-23.
A post-season reflection of fortunes on the club’s website said that, since Wolecki Black arrived at the end of October, Port played 25 matches in all competitions, winning 18, drawing three and losing four.
The last piece of action of the season will be on Saturday 4th June as we play East Craigie in the final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup.
Both teams played on Saturday and have no fixtures left to play till the cup final. The players, coaches, and committee at Tayport FC would like to thank all the supporters and sponsors for their backing this season and ask for them to get right behind the team one last time this season in the final of the Quest Cup on Saturday 4th June.
In other news as other leagues have concluded in recent days, some former Tayport players have been enjoying success. Ex Port striker Simon Murray now of Queens Park has been in the headlines after playing a big role in guiding Queens to the Scottish Championship. Simon scored the winner in the 89th minute of the semi-final against Dunfermline, which relegated the Pars to league one. Then on Sunday, Simon once again scored the winner, this time in the play-off final against Airdrieonians, sending Queens Park to the championship. There were other former Tayport players who have ended their seasons with a medal. Nik Mann, Connaire Connelly and Keir Reilly were members of the Broughty United team which won the Midlands AFA’s Bremner Cup, in its 83rd year of competition, beating Morgan Academy FPs by 4-1 at Lochee United’s Thomson Park in Friday evening’s final. The cup was presented by Billy Coventry, a member of Tayport’s 1993 Scottish Junior Cup Final team.