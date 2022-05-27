St Andrews United on an upward trajectory going into season's last game, says new boss Raeside

The mood is positive on and off the park at St Andrews United, with one more game before thoughts turn to next season (picture by John Stevenson)

It’s the last game of a long, arduous season for the Cannipairt side but the squad has been boosted by a consistent run of form and hopes a good performance against East Craigie may lay the foundations for a fruitful campaign next season.

Tayport were among the best of the rest in the Midlands Football League season just ended, finishing in sixth place – 20 points ahead of the next team in the table, Kirriemuir Thistle.

But, after a bad start to the campaign, which effectively put them out of the title race after only eight matches, renewed confidence and impressive ability under new manager Eddie Wolecki Black indicate Port could be a potent force in 2022-23.

A post-season reflection of fortunes on the club’s website said that, since Wolecki Black arrived at the end of October, Port played 25 matches in all competitions, winning 18, drawing three and losing four.

The last piece of action of the season will be on Saturday 4th June as we play East Craigie in the final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup.

Both teams played on Saturday and have no fixtures left to play till the cup final. The players, coaches, and committee at Tayport FC would like to thank all the supporters and sponsors for their backing this season and ask for them to get right behind the team one last time this season in the final of the Quest Cup on Saturday 4th June.