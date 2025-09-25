St Andrews United pay tribute to former chairman John Strachan 'who left lasting legacy'

St Andrews United have paid tribute to former chairman John Strachan, who died last Sunday following a long battle with illness.

Affectionately known as ‘Johnny’, the Saints’ stalwart will be remembered as a hugely popular figure whose dedication and hard work left a lasting legacy.

He first joined the East of Scotland Premier Division club’s committee as treasurer before stepping up to become chairman in 2015. He guided the club through a turbulent period and was central to reshaping its future. In the summer of 2018, it was Johnny’s foresight that led to United becoming one of the first junior sides to make the switch into the senior pyramid – a landmark decision for the club.

Together with his partner Janice, Johnny also ran Saints’ social club for many years, warmly welcoming members and visitors alike while providing catering facilities on a regular basis. They took great pride in seeing Janice’s son, Ryan McInnes, captain United on the pitch.

John Strachan (Photo: St Andrews United)

As chairman, Johnny worked tirelessly to secure sponsorship, begin the process of installing floodlights, and push forward with efforts to gain St Andrews United’s Scottish FA Entry Licence. His commitment never wavered, and he remained heavily involved until ill health forced him to step down from the committee in November 2021, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Away from the football club, he was equally proud of his military service with the Black Watch and cherished time spent with his family. A lifelong Celtic supporter, he combined his love of football with a great sense of humour and an ability to make everyone feel welcome at the Langlands Road club.

St Andrews United have described Johnny as a chairman who “worked tirelessly to steer Saints through a turbulent period” and someone whose impact will be felt for many years to come.

Funeral details will be announced in due course.