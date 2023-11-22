St Andrews United this week snapped up left-back Cammy Lumsden from Fife rivals Glenrothes, in a deal which also saw Saints striker Jordan Mackenzie heading in the opposite direction.

Cammy Lumsden has left Glenrothes to join Saints (Pic Ross McQuade)

A Saints statement read: "Cammy has been playing regularly for Glens in the East of Scotland Premier League this season so his signing is a real coup for Saints.

"The 24-year-old Fifer is five foot ten inches tall and he began his career with St Johnstone before moving to Kelty Hearts in 2018.

"He has since worn the colours of Berwick Rangers and Crossgates Primrose prior to joining Glenrothes in July 2021.

Jordan Mackenzie (right) has headed in the opposite direction (Pic John Stevenson)

“Cammy thus featured in both matches against St Andrews United last season and he knows most of our players as a result. We therefore wish him all the best for his career at The Rec.”

On departing forward Mackenzie, the statement added: “We are very sorry to see Jordan Mackenzie depart as he heads down the A92 towards Warout Stadium.

"He made his debut for United as a trialist at Kennoway back in September 2021 before ending that campaign as top-scorer for East Fife's youth team. The 21-year-old striker then scored on his full debut for St Andrews United at home to Craigroyston in July 2022 and he has netted a total of 13 goals in 62 appearances throughout the last 15 months, including a brace versus Bathgate Thistle, a vital winner versus Thornton Hibs and a notable equaliser at Heriot-Watt University.

"Mackenzie was a key member of our promotion-winning squad last term but he dropped down the pecking order following the additions of Craig Simpson and Owen Andrew during the summer.

St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside has rejigged his squad (Pic John Stevenson)

"Mackenzie has also played out of position as a right winger so far this campaign so he moves to Glenrothes in search of regular first team football.

"We thus wish him all the very best for his future career both within and outwith semi-professional football and we also thank his dad Bob for taking some great action photos over the course of the last season and a half.”