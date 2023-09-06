St Andrews United: Reece Redpath goal earns Saints their first ever Scottish Cup tie victory with 1-0 success over Haddington Athletic
East of Scotland League first division Saints prevailed over their premier division visitors – and booked a home tie against Auchinleck Talbot in the first round proper on the weekend of Saturday, September 23 – thanks to Reece Redpath’s excellent second half strike when he shot home from 18 yards to send the home crowd into raptures.
Yet it was Haddington who had earlier enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with Athletic’s Guy McGarry shooting straight at Calum Brodie then Mark McGovern and Kier Russell both missing the target from the edge of the box.
McGarry also found himself at the centre of the first half’s main talking point when he was fouled by Brodie.
The United goalie raced well off his line to make that challenge and he was very lucky to only be shown a yellow card by category one referee Mike Roncrone.
Brodie therefore remained in place as McGovern wasted the resulting free-kick and the goalie continued to enjoy good luck on the half hour mark as Mikey Robertson smashed a shot off the United crossbar.
However, Brodie earned his money in the 33rd minute when he made a brilliant block at the feet of McGarry, before at the other end Redpath shot at goal after a scramble then Scott Reekie almost found the net with another long-range effort.
Saints boss Robbie Raeside subsequently replaced young Lewis Grant with Ross Cunningham at the start of the second half and Saints' longest-serving player went on to produce an excellent display at left-back as the impressive Tom Milne revered to the right-back berth.
Milne even went close to scoring on two occasions with a header and a shot from corner kicks and those efforts were sandwiched between a couple of Dignan chances.
Brodie caused further panic by racing off his line for a second time, becoming stranded in no-man's land as Gary Windram raced towards goal but the left winger fluffed his lines by blazing the ball into the larger than average sized crowd.
The home supporters consequently breathed a sigh of relief following that major let-off, before Sawers almost scored a wonder-goal with a clever lob in the 65th minute but the ball landed on the roof of the net.
Collins then tested McLellan with a good low shot before another magical piece of play by Sawers gave Redpath the chance to shoot from the edge of the Haddington 18-yard area. The midfielder took an excellent touch that deceived his opposing defender prior to finding the net with a tremendous shot.
The home fans roared in delight as Redpath celebrated with team-mates, before Sawers shot straight at McLellan and a Scott Reekie effort was deflected onto the bar.
Several balls sent towards the United defence were then blocked or cleared so Brodie did not have to make any further saves.
The final chance went to Saints when substitute Cammy Greenhill narrowly failed to connect with a cross from the left, with the real celebrations beginning as Mr Roncone blew the final whistle.