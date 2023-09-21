Lewis Sawers (left) takes congratulations from team-mate Jordan MacKenzie after scoring Saints' winner against Luncarty (Pics Bob MacKenzie)

Robbie Raeside’s starting 11 was slightly patched up due to Reece Redpath being on holiday, Owen Andrew being cup-tied and Scott Reekie and Ryan Dignan carrying knocks.

David Shields therefore made a rare start in midfield, whilst John McGlashan moved into defence from the under-20s as Raeside selected a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first chance came in the 18th minute when Mike Patton tipped a fine long-range effort by Ross Cunningham over the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matchwinner Sawers on the attack for United

Luncarty then took a deserved lead in the 23rd minute when a long throw landed at the feet of Craig Mitchell and the big midfielder flicked the ball into the path of Aaron Carlon. The impressive winger subsequently drilled a low shot past Calum Brodie’s outstretched left hand from an unmarked position.

Saints equalised in the 39th minute when Kyle Sneddon stooped to head a terrific cross from Cunningham past Patton from another unmarked position.

Scott Sutherland then headed the ball over Brodie’s crossbar at the end of Luncarty’s next attack before Lewis Sawers tested Patton with a powerful effort from just outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half drew to a close after Ryan Roche pushed Sutherland inside his own penalty area. Thankfully for Saints, referee Kieran Gibson waved away Luncarty’s appeals for a spot kick so the home team headed for the changing rooms still on level terms.

Dave Shields on the ball for United

Roche strained his hamstring during that last passage of play so was replaced by James Collins at the interval, with Sneddon dropping back into defence.

Craig Simpson then forced Patton into making a superb save at full stretch in the 50th minute but Jordan MacKenzie immediately sent the ball back across the face of the goal for Sawers to tap home from close range.

That goal seemed to rattle a Luncarty squad already short on confidence yet the visitors almost equalised in the 52nd minute when a well-stuck attempt cannoned off the bar. Carlon then lashed the rebound wide of the target before Simpson hobbled off the park with a dead leg to be replaced by young Lewis Grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints’ James Collins mishit a good cross from Sawers and Mackenzie scuffed a shot straight at Patton.

John McGlashan brings the ball forward

Patton went on to make a brave block at the feet of the onrushing Sawers before the latter was replaced by Cammy Greenhill.

Carlon watched a clever lob land on the roof of Brodie’s net and Keith Dewar fired wide from a good position as the United supporters desperately waited for the full time whistle.

Mr Gibson eventually blew that whistle to end an entertaining second half and all St Andrews United fans promptly turned their attention to this Saturday’s home fixture against Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup first round proper.