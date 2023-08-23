Lewis Sawers scored Saints' second goal (Library pic by John Stevenson)

The United players’ ball retention and passing was poor throughout the first half so the sides headed for the changing rooms at the interval with the game still goalless.

Ness then wasted Rosyth’s best chance on 47 minutes when he blasted the ball over the bar and Saints’ Jordan Mackenzie was guilty of sclaffing his next shot wide of the target following good work by Lewis Sawers.

Saints eventually broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when ‘man of the match’ Kyle Sneddon headed a great cross by Reece Redpath past a helpless Macaulay Jarrett from eight yards out.

The hosts recovered fairly quickly as Zac Mooney almost scored following a scramble in the six-yard box and Matifadza Zara tested Brodie with a shot.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Mackenzie found space on the right wing before crossing for Sawers to volley home the game’s second goal.

Mackenzie almost added a third in the 72nd minute when his snapshot from 20 yards was safely held by Jarrett yet the Rosyth keeper was beaten again a few moments later.

United’s Lewis Grant found the top corner of Jarrett’s net with a wind-assisted cross-cum-shot in the 78th minute but the impressive 18-year old was just delighted to score his first-ever goal for the club.

Strang then saw a header disallowed for offside and the home fans were further disappointed when Zara gave away a penalty for fouling Craig Simpson inside his own box.

The defender was shown a red card for that challenge and Simpson made no mistake from the spot in the 85th minute to make the final score 4-0.

United secured a fairly comfortable win, though it took a vastly improved performance in the second half.

Saints will now face Jamie Mackie’s Luncarty at home in round two of the Challenge Cup next month.