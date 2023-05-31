Lewis Sawers celebrates scoring Saints' winner against Arniston Rangers (Pics by John Stevenson)

The result saw second-placed United end with 77 points for the first time in the club’s 102-year history.

But Saints – led by assistant manager Garry Wright as gaffer Robbie Raeside was banned from the dugout – got off to a poor start when the visitors’ Tom Davies found the net with a low shot from the edge of the box after Kyle Sneddon had misplaced a pass in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arniston almost added a second goal moments later when Niall Kemp fired the ball narrowly wide of Calum Brodie’s left-hand post.

Ryan Dignan goes in for challenge with Arniston goalkeeper

However, the United players quickly rallied and Lewis Sawers earned a corner that led to the equaliser in the seventh minute. Micheil Russell Smith sent a terrific cross into the Rangers’ penalty area and an unmarked Ryan McManus took a great touch before drilling the ball past Ross Coats.

Sawers then lashed an effort over the bar following good work by James Collins yet Arniston regained the lead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot. Milne was penalised for handling the ball in the area and the impressive Arran Laidlaw made no mistake from the spot as he went straight down the middle.

Brodie made a fabulous save from Laidlaw on the half-hour mark as the Arniston Rangers players pressed forward in search of a killer third goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key incident of the match then came in the 33rd minute when the away team’s Ian McManus received his marching orders for smashing Russell Smith in the face with his forearm whilst making a very reckless challenge. Referee McCunnie reached straight for the red card and the St Andrews United midfielders were able to stamp their authority upon proceedings thereafter.

Saints' Kai Cooper closes down an opponent

It was 2-2 by half-time as Dignan tapped home a deserved equaliser following a well-flighted free-kick by the impressive Russell Smith bouncing back off the crossbar.

Coats was then lucky to stay on the park following a crude last-man challenge on Dignan in the 49th minute, though he was beaten for a third time from the resulting free-kick.

Russell Smith again tested Coats with an accurate setpiece yet the goalie could only push the ball into the path of the onrushing Sawers. Not surprisingly, St Andrews United’s top scorer made no mistake from close range to record his 32nd goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawers then produced an outstanding solo run which was only halted by a strong tackle on the six-yard line and the game was paused for a couple of minutes as the United winger received treatment from physio Terry Mitchell. Thankfully, Sawers was able to keep playing thereafter.

James Collins keeps his eye on the ball

Brodie did well to grasp the ball from a header by Cameron Miller in the 90th minute, before Reekie accepted a yellow card in exchange for stopping a promising Gers’ attack with an essential tug of his opponent’s jersey.