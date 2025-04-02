St Andrews United score direct from corner in cup win at Harthill Royal

Lewis Craik (wearing blue) netted direct from a corner for St Andrews United (Library pic)

St Andrews United assistant manager Stuart Milne was pleased his side survived a “mudbath” pitch at Harthill Royal last Saturday – and the concession of the first goal – to ultimately prevail 5-2 with goals by Lewis Payne (3), Will Urquhart and Lewis Craik in the sides’ League Cup second round encounter.

A high wind also played a huge part in proceedings, none more so than when Craik scored direct from a corner to make it 4-2 after 77 minutes.

“It was an important win in pretty horrendous conditions,” said Milne, who took charge on the day in manager Greg Shields’ absence. “It was a bit of a mudbath pitch in the wind, rain and cold.

"It was quite a difficult game and we made quite a few changes just to give a chance to some of the guys that have been waiting patiently to come in and play. They did really well.

"For Lewis Craik’s goal from the corner, he’s put the ball into a really good area, the goalkeeper’s kind of misjudged it a wee bit and it’s curled in at the back post.

"We spend a bit of time on setplays and it certainly helps to then get a wee reward from that as well.”

On hat-trick hero Payne, Milne said: “Lewis had a really good second half in particular, he took his goals really well, he scored a penalty having missed one the week before which was good for his confidence.”

And, on the prospects of visiting Fife rivals Kirkcaldy & Dysart in round three on a date still to be decided, Milne added: “They had a good result against Penicuik in the last round at home so they’ve obviously got a good bit of pedigree about them.

"I think Conrad Courts (K & D manager) has done a good job and I watched them earlier in the season playing in another cup final against Whitburn so they are obviously a good cup team.

"It’s a Fife derby as well which adds a wee bit to the mix.”

Saints, 11th with 28 points from 24 matches, continue their East of Scotland Football League Premier Division campaign at leaders Musselburgh Athletic this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Milne said: “It’s a tough game. Musselburgh are obviously a very strong side and they’ve got plenty to play for, especially with Hill of Beath Hawthorn being in close proximity to them at the top of the table.”