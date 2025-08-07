St Andrews United score seven as Hutchinson Vale win puts them fifth in Premier Division

St Andrews United returned to winning ways with a five-star performance against Hutchison Vale at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground last Saturday.

Indeed, the home defence looked solid with the addition of Jason Thomson combined with Tom Milne’s return from holiday and the visitors couldn’t handle United’s forwards. It only took Saints eleven minutes to open the scoring when Lewis Payne made a superb break down the left before sliding the perfect pass to Lewis Sawers and the latter found the net with a very neat flick. The scorer then turned provider when he raced down the right wing prior to crossing for Alex McCreadie to net from close-range in the 21st minute. Payne subsequently smashed the ball off the Hutchison Vale crossbar less than a minute later but the hosts soon moved further ahead when Sawers converted a good cross from Lewis Craik with an acrobatic finish. Unfortunately, McCreadie was the victim of a really bad challenge on the half-hour mark yet he remained on the park until the interval as the St Andrews United players continued to dominate. Sawers blasted a great chance over the bar with half time approaching but the popular number seven made amends in the 45th minute when he converted a clever cut-back from Payne to make the score 4-0.

David Maskrey then replaced McCreadie immediately after the interval but Saints kept up the pressure on Hutchison Vale thereafter, whilst shooting down the hill. The first scoring opportunity of the second half fell to Payne as the tall striker missed the target with a header yet that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. Payne promptly threw himself at the ball from a Sawers throw-in a few seconds later and he lashed a shot into the away team’s net to make the score 5-0 in the 49th minute. The visitors looked pretty shell-shocked at that point and there would be no relief as the rampant St Andrews United players really enjoyed themselves. The score thus read 6-0 in the 56th minute when Payne slide the ball past a despairing goalkeeper following good work by Lewis Milne. United manager Greg Shields then replaced Tom Milne, Ryan McManus and Sawers with James Collins, Tony Gillan and debutante Scott Clapperton on the hour-mark. The fresh players certainly contributed towards a terrific performance in glorious summer sunshine, though the impressive Payne missed the chance to complete his hat trick with a Peter van Vossen style shot from a rebound! The final goal of the afternoon was thus scored by the hard-working Craik when he rammed home a well-weighted pass by Payne yet the last action of the afternoon saw Hutchison Vale reduced to ten men for persistent fouling. When the final whistle sounded, Saints deservedly climbed back up to fifth position in the East of Scotland Premier Division.