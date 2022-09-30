St Andrews United secure win in entertaining derby

St Andrews United and Newburgh have been playing each other in Fife derbies since December 1923 and the latest encounter at East Shore Park was an entertaining affair with both teams trying to attack.

Newburgh created the first chance of the afternoon when Rory Marshall volleyed a left wing cross by Struan Grieve over Calum Brodie’s crossbar from 12 yards, but Saints stepped up a gear thereafter.

In 23 minutes, Ross Cunningham picked out Seff Khyyam at the back post, but the new signing from Alloa Athletic saw his shot cleared off the line.

St Andrews United enjoyed the better of Saturday's Fife derby and came out on top against Newburgh (Photo: John Stevenson)

United then took the lead moments later after Scott Reekie was allowed to dribble forward unchallenged before calmly finding the back of the ‘Burgh net with a clever toe-poke past David Chalmers.

Jordan Mackenzie headed United’s next chance straight at Chalmers, but the home team also wasted opportunities, as Cal MacDonald shot past the far post and Brodie blocked a Ronan Hall effort.

United continued to improve as the second period progressed, and the killer goal came in the 50th minute when Ewan White looped a deep cross towards the back post and Chalmers fumbled the ball over the line to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Newburgh players consequently lost a bit of confidence thereafter and Saints dominated possession as a result, though the boys in blue did not create much in front of goal. Several players also added to the derby atmosphere by flying into strong challenges and referee McLelland flashed five yellow cards in as many minutes, three of which went to United defenders.

As tends to happen in derbies, there were a few tasty challenges. (Photo: John Stevenson)

Mr McLelland thus added six minutes of injury time at the end of the contest yet the United contingent did not complain as substitute Reece Redpath cut in from the left before curling a wonderful shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the Newburgh net. Saints also fielded three young players off the bench during the dying stages of the game with the points already in the bag.

Tomorrow (Saturday), St Andrews United host Stirling University at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground. Kick off is 2.30pm.