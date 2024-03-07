Kenya youth international James Murage has joined St Andrews United

The 20-year-old midfielder/striker made his competitive debut for the club as a substitute for the final 20 minutes of Saints’ 8-1 home league victory over Lochore Welfare on Wednesday evening.

United manager Robbie Raeside told the Herald and Citizen: “James plays sort of midfield to front.

"He’s a midfielder but he can play wide or up front as well.

"He’s played for our under-20s and he’s now come in the first team squad as well and played a few minutes in that.

"He came to us through a contact I’ve got at Dundee Football Club, an ex-club of mine.

"James has been training with Dundee since Christmas and I was made aware by Dundee that they obviously weren't going to proceed things with him at this stage.

"He knew he had to try and get some games as he was trying to get into the Kenyan under-20 squad for a tournament so he’s been with us for the last month and he’s been selected.

"So it’s great for the lad coming here. I’m delighted for him.

"The only thing is that we’ll miss him for three weeks from this Sunday as he’s away at a training camp and tournament with Kenya under-20s.

"So he’ll be available for our league game at Arniston Rangers this Saturday and then he’ll be away for a while.”

Raeside is looking forward to having Murage available to play for Saints again when he returns from international duties.

The gaffer added: “James is lively, he’s very industrious, he's quick and he did well in the 20 minutes he played against Lochore.”

Murage will provide support to United forwards including top scorer Lewis Sawers, substituted at half-time in the Lochore game.

Raeside added: “Lewis had been taken off in the 2-1 Heriot-Watt defeat last Saturday because he wasn’t giving me enough. And I thought he reacted so well against Lochore where he was fantastic, back to his best.

"The only reason I took him off at half-time was to protect him for Saturday because it’s a massive pitch at Arniston.”

Meanwhile, St Andrews United under-20s team recorded a magnificent victory over Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the Development League's Knockout Cup on Friday evening.

Lucas McKimmie capped a fine passing move with a goal in the third minute, but Keiran Boundy equalised from the penalty spot half an hour later following a foul by goalkeeper Logan Halliday.

However, Ethan Hemmings restored United's lead with a wonderful first-time shot right on the stroke of half-time.

The second period turned into a bit of a battle yet the young Saints defended extremely well.