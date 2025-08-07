St Andrews United through in East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after Cowdenbeath Central win

St Andrews United made a short trip down the A92 to face the East of Scotland League’s newest team at Venters Park in a East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round tie but the match proved to be rather one-sided.

United manager Greg Shields took Cowdenbeath Central seriously enough to field a strong starting eleven yet there were five changes from the side that beat Hutchison Vale four days previously. Indeed, Saints started the match strongly and Mikey Ness shot narrowly wide before David Maskrey opened the scoring from the edge of the home box in the eleventh minute, following good work by Tony Gillan. Lewis Craik then doubled United’s lead with a terrific free kick twelve minutes later and there would be no way back for ‘The Blue Brazil’ after a cut-back from Lewis Sawers hit a defender and trundled over the line to make the score 3-0. Shields therefore replaced the three players called Lewis with Greig Spence, Ross Cunningham and debutante Scott Dunn at the start of the second half but the visitors continued to press forward thereafter.

Spence consequently made the score 4-0 in the 48th minute when he did well to charge down the home goalkeeper then Dunn marked his debut with a goal on the hour-mark. The away fans were enjoying their football as well as the sunny weather at that point and they were celebrating again in the 71st minute when Spence pounced on a spill by former St Andrews United goalkeeper David Chalmers. The visitors subsequently added a seventh goal to their tally thanks to a 20-yard effort by substitute James Collins in the 87th minute and there would be no further incidents of note thereafter. As such, the hosts will learn from their experiences this season, whilst Shields and his squad will quickly refocus upon the tough task of collecting league points.

Meanwhile, Newburgh Juniors made it two wins on the spin in the Second Division after a 3-2 home win over Vale of Leithen last Saturday afternoon. In the Midlands Premier Division, Tayport kicked off their new season with a 3-1 defeat way to champions Dundee North End. They did follow that loss up however with a 3-1 home success on Wednesday night against Kirriemuir Thistle.

St Andrews United: Fleming, Gillan, Ness, Shyngle, Thomson, Clapperton, Sawers, Maskrey, Craik, Payne and McCreadie. Subs: Cunningham, McManus, Collins, Dunn, Spence and T.Milne.