St Andrews United under-20s win Development League Cup final on penalties

Jubilant St Andrews United U20s players with Development League Cup (Pic St Andrews United)

St Andrews United under-20s – managed by Scott Meikle – sealed a sensational 5-4 penalty shootout win over Haddington Athletic last Friday night, following a 4-4 draw after 90 minutes.

A dramatic final in front of 245 fans in Livingston saw Haddington take the lead after just 20 seconds when Riley Haston fired past Logan Halliday, with the same player doubling Athletic’s lead on 15 minutes when he lobbed over Halliday after a defensive mix-up.

James Hennessy’s header from a Euan Russell cross made it 2-1 on 15 minutes, before Saints levelled just before half-time when Peacock netted the rebound after Hadyn Farningham’s initial attempt.

Athletic went 3-2 up in bizarre circumstances when Haston’s long, looping free-kick from wide on the touchline hit the post, hit Halliday’s back and went in.

The game looked to be up for Saints when Logan Thomas’ 25-yard rocket put them 4-2 down, but Hemmings netted from a tight angle after rounding the keeper before Lucas McKimmie headed in a Hemmings cross a minute into stoppage time to take it to penalties.

With the contest into sudden death after Saints had scored via McKimmie, Hennessy, McAndrew and Russell – Haddington’s Lucas Martin and Saints’ Kayne Tosh had their efforts saved – Kane shot wide before Hemmings won it for St Andrews.