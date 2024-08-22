St Andrews United welcome back key striker this weekend
United go into the weekend bottom on one point from three matches, but the reappearance of Sawers, Michael Ness, Ross Cunningham and Kyle Sneddon after missing recent fixtures means that Ryan Roche (shoulder) is the only long term absentee.
"Lewis is a very important player for us in terms of goals and assists,” said Saints boss Garry Wright, whose team didn’t play last weekend as scheduled South Challenge Cup opponents Gartcairn had withdrawn from the tournament.
"But it’s not just that. Lewis is one of those players that if he’s in the team it gives everybody else a lift so that’s massive getting him back.”
Meanwhile, Newburgh won 2-1 at Kinnoull in the Challenge Cup last Saturday.
The Burgh, second bottom of the East of Scotland Football League third division with one point from four games, continue their league campaign at Edinburgh United this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.
And Tayport continued their 100% start to the Scottish Junior Football Association Midlands League season with a 1-0 home win over Forfar United last Saturday.
Third placed Port, who have won three league games out of three and also prevailed 4-2 at home to Dundee St James in the East Region Cup on Wednesday, visit Dundee North End in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.