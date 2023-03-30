James Collins attacks for Saints against Lily (Pics John Stevenson)

Injury-hit Saints – featuring trialists Ryan McManus and Grant Aitken who were both outstanding – began strongly as Graham Hay headed the ball just wide from a James Collins corner.

Lewis Sawers then earned a penalty in the 10th minute when he was tripped by a defender and Sawers converted the resultant spot kick low to the keeper’s right.

Lively right winger Collins then crossed for Ryan Dignan to shoot, although the experienced striker’s effort was saved by visiting goalkeeper Steven Hay. The ball broke for Ross Cunningham and Saints’ longest serving player found the net from six yards with his weaker right foot to make it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Ross Cunningham celebrates scoring second goal

United’s third goal arrived just before half-time. Sawers fed Dignan from the left wing before the latter found the onrushing Kyle Sneddon with a clever pass across the box. Sneddon made a well-timed run from midfield prior to smashing the ball through Hay’s legs in the 42nd minute.

United moved further ahead early in the second half, now shooting down the Recreation Park slope, when Dignan fired a shot towards goal and the ball took a big deflection off Tom Milne before rolling over the line.

The visitors knew they would be returning to Midlothian empty handed at that point yet they seemed determined to score at least once thereafter.

Easthouses pressed forward in numbers and home keeper Calum Brodie lost his clean sheet when a loose ball wasn’t cleared and Connor Dyet enjoyed the simple task of tapping in from close range.

Jordan Mackenzie was on target with fifth goal

Saints weren’t finished though, and Jordan Mackenzie completed the scoring in the 75th minute by converting a superb cut-back from Sawers.

Meanwhile, St Andrews United’s under-20s drew 2-2 with Whitehill Welfare on Friday evening at The University Astroturf.

Goals from Euan Russell and Jay-Jay Hutchison gave the young Saints a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time but the hosts ran out of steam during the final 20 minutes and strikes from Connon Pettigrew and Grant Young salvaged a point for Whitehill.