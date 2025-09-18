St Andrews United's Greg Shields relishing Hill of Beath rematch

Greg Shields' Saints face Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the league this weekend, three weeks after exiting Scottish Cup against same opponents (Pic Scott Louden)

Just three weeks after being eliminated from the Scottish Cup in a 4-2 second prelimiary round defeat at Hill of Beath Hawthorn, St Andrews United gaffer Greg Shields is sending his troops in at home against the same opposition in a league match this Saturday.

Saints, seventh in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division with 13 points from seven matches, could do with a positive result against the team managed by their former gaffer Robbie Raeside, who are fifth and five points clear of St Andrews.

United boss Shields said: “Hill of Beath deserved to win that cup tie in the end. But we know what we're against.

"Our players will want to beat them, but we want to win any game.

"It's not just because it's Hill of Beath and Robbie's there. I'm fed up hearing this.

"Managers move on and move to other clubs and become rivals. It's irrelevant. It doesn't matter.

"Robbie did fantastic at St Andrews for the seasons he was there. He got them promoted into this league so we've got a lot to thank him for.

"But ultimately he's a coach on the other side and he'll want to win as much as I do.”

When asked what makes Hill of Beath such dangerous opponents, Shields said: “Hill of Beath are very strong, they're physical, they're good on the break.

"They're very, very good going forward and from set-plays.

"But this game is in St Andrews, so it's a different game from what it is at Hill of Beath.

"Our stadium is bigger, the pitch is better.

"We've lost at Hill of Beath twice and we've drawn at St Andrews once since I've been here.

"They will want to take advantage of putting one over on us three weeks ago. That's football, isn't it? That's the way it works.

"We've changed a wee bit since then as well. New personnel have come in, and we've adapted.”

Saints produced a dominant display in their last competitive outing last Thursday – a 5-1 home victory over EoS first division outfit Edinburgh University in the South Challenge Cup second round.

Shields added: “I would say 5-1 flattered us. Edinburgh were actually quite good, but I think we deserved to win though. We scored some great goals.”