St Andrews United's Stuart Milne hails 'inspirational' skipper Ryan McManus for free-kick equaliser

St Andrews United assistant manager Stuart Milne (Pic courtesy of University of St Andrews)

St Andrews United assistant boss Stuart Milne hailed “inspirational” skipper Ryan McManus for scoring the 72nd-minute equaliser in last Saturday’s 2-2 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division draw at leaders Musselburgh Athletic.

"Ryan had a really good moment,” Milne said. “He managed to bend the free-kick over the wall and high into the top corner which was good.

"I think we deserved it at that stage. We had had a good spell and had two or three good chances. We had changed a couple of things around at half-time and certainly in the second half we were playing with a bit more urgency to get forward.

"When we went forward we were a bit more positive and a bit more threatening. We won the free-kick from a good breakaway and one of the players was cynically taken down and Ryan scored a nice goal.

Ryan McManus plays a pass forward for St Andrews United (Library pic)

"He played well. You need big personalities and you need leaders in games like that and he certainly lived up to that in the second half with his overall performance and it was nice to get a goal as well.

“We were pleased to get something. I thought we were good value for it. It’s a tough place to go. Musselburgh are quite a strong, physical and aggressive team and they have done really well in the league this season.

"Given the situation we’re in, getting a point is not a bad result. We had chances where we could have won it. But at the same time we could have lost it as well.”

Saints – 11th with 29 points from 25 matches to be 10 points clear of third-bottom Luncarty – host Penicuik Athletic in a 2.30pm kick-off this Saturday and are also at home to Jeanfield Swifts in a 7.30pm kick-off next Tuesday.

"We’ve found from all the teams that we’ve played that each team brings their own threats and strengths,” Milne said. “They are difficult opponents.

"You can go back to early on when we came in, playing Edinburgh Uni who were bottom of the table at the time and were probably the best footballing side we’ve played.

"We know that there’s no easy game. We know that we’re now in a position where we’ve got two home games.

"So we’re looking to try and just be positive with it. try and take the game to the opposition when they come up and really just crack on.

"The two teams’ league positions give them different things to play for, especially with the league reconstruction that might or might not happen.

"So we are mindful of that, in terms of what these other teams might bring, their threats and what their motivations might or might not be.

"For us it’s just about trying to get as many points as we can from the next two home games, just to keep pushing us up closer to the pack above us and keeping enough distance from the ones below us as well.”