St Andrews Utd 0-2 Blackburn

St Andrews welcomed Blackburn to Barnetts Park for their first competitive match of 2018.

With their pre-season goal of being in the top four at Christmas achieved Saint were aiming to take maximum points from their next two games, both at home, to stay in the promotion race driving seat.

Goalmouth chances were at a premium during a lacklustre the first half.

Saints goalkeeper Lee Wilson made a good save at his near post early in the half and his brother Jack pounced on a mistake by the Blackburn keeper but his ball across goal failed to find a team mate.

A good piece of play by St Andrews had the Blackburn defence in trouble but they somehow managed to clear the danger before Wilson could pounce.

St Andrews started the second half well and put the visitors under some pressure.

Lawrie did well to create space for a shot but a bad bounce just has he was about to shoot spoiled his effort on goal.

Blackburn had a great chance to take the lead when Flemming slipped as he went for the ball this allowed the Blackburn midfielder to raced forward and slipped the ball into their striker but with the goal at his mercy he got the ball caught in his feet and the chance was lost.

It was the visitors who eventually broke the deadlock but St Andrews made it easy for them with some poor defending.

Both Wilson and Graham had chances to stop the cross ball then when the ball entered the penalty area the Blackburn striker was on his own with the time and space to slot the ball into the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the Saints when a fine curling shot found its way into the net.

St Andrews tried to get themselves back into the match but on the two occasions they had chances both Cunningham and his replacement Falconer elected to shoot instead of passing to team mate who was in a better position.

St Andrews have now gone three games without scoring and although they had the lion’s share of possession in this match they failed to create any real goal scoring chances.