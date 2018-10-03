St Andrews Utd 0-3 Camelon

Saints were aiming to build on their points tally but things didn’t start well when Dylan Honeyman arrived at the ground injured.

The disappointment set the tone for the rest of the afternoon as United went down to their visitors from the central belt.

On three minutes a shot from Camelon, playing down the slope, was well saved by Lee Wilson.

A break by Camelon saw Wilson save again.

Just after the half hour mark, an attacking move by Saints saw Cunningham strike a good shot towards goal, but the Camelon keeper pulled off a great save.

Cameron, wide on the right, somehow managed to break clear of three Saints players.

He made a square run just inside the area and scored a great goal wide of Wilson and high into the net.

Just before the break an early fast low cross by Saints’ Falconer evaded defenders and Saints front men.

Two minutes after the restart, a free kick for Camelon was blocked and palmed away by Wilson and a further shot by the visitors was hit high over the bar.

A low cross by Camelon two minutes later was missed by all.

Another good save, on 64 minutes by Wilson stopped the visitors increasing their lead.

Falconer tried to get a shot away as United try to click into gear but it was blocked and cleared.

McInnes had an effort on goal with Saints continuing to press but it was easily saved by the visiting keeper.

A good Camelon passing move with 20 minutes to go saw Anderson double their lead with a low shot wide of Wilson.

A break by Anderson looked offside as he managed to volley from close in for a third goal on 72 minutes.

It was mostly Camelon in the closing stages with Wilson pulling off a number of fine saves to keep the deficit at just three.

United: L Wilson, Page, Falconer (Blaney72), O Fleming, A McDonald, S McDonald (Rendall 57), McInnes, M Fleming, J Wilson, Quinn (Graham56).

Subs: Tabwenga, D Fleming, Ritchie.