St Andrews Utd 0-4 Tayport

Tayport deservedly claimed the north-east Fife bragging rights with this emphatic victory in St Andrews, scoring three times in the first half, to effectively have the points sewn up by half-time.

After a poor run of results Saints were looking to end this campaign with a victory over their neighbours.

United started well and a good ball in from Dylan Honeyman gave Wilson a opening but his shot was well saved.

Midway through the half, Tayport’s Alan Tulleth won a tackle on the left and Stewart McConnachie moved the ball on to Jamie Gill.

The wide man then drilled his shot across ‘keeper Wilson and into the far corner of the net to set Tayport on their way.

Eleven minutes later the lead was doubled when Stewart McConnachie netted.

Jamie Gill should have netted number three a few minutes later, but he blazed over after the goalkeeper had parried a Tulleth effort.

Number three did come on the stroke of half-time though. Gill won a corner, which was delivered into the area by Fraser Anderson and DayleRobertson rose to bullet home a header.

The Canniepairt men retained command in the second half and it was mostly a case of how many they would score. Alan Tulleth shot over and Jamie Gill allowed the ‘keeper to save, following a neat through ball from the outside of Craig Sturrock’s boot.

However, the travelling ‘Port support did not have long to wait for the next counter. Tulleth ran at the full-back and clipped over a delightful left-footed cross and Gill won the back-post header, to put his team four up.

Saints had a few half chances to reduce the deficit when shots from Falconer and Wallace went close and Honeyman’s header hit the bar but this game was over long before this.

Saints manager Andy Brown will know the scale of the task he has on his hands and has to find a striker who can take the chances his team create.

Tayport: Sorley, Gray, Sturrock, Mackie, King (Rollo), Anderson (O’Brien), Gill, Suttie, Robertson (Reid), McConnachie, Tulleth.