St Andrews Utd 0-5 Tranent

This heavy defeat at the hands of Tranent proved to be the final straw for manager Craig Morrison who left the club in the hours following the final whistle.

On the back of last weeks 7-2 loss to Whitburn, the defeat proved too much for Morrison who departed by “mutual consent” following a meeting with the club’s committee.

Morrison had expected a reaction from his team following that thumping and had said the side was in a positive frame of mind in the lead up to the weekend with training going well.

But United failed to fire and were convincingly beaten by a side which was sitting in mid-table with very little to play for.

With their injury list showing no signs of improving Morrison was forced to recall and play ex Saints defender Jason Quinn as a trialist for this match.

Tranent took the lead when a long ball had the home defence in trouble and when the ball was played into the box their striker slotted it into the net.

A Saints free kick gave them their first chance of the match but Wilsons header was easily saved.

St Andrews fell futher behind when a cross in from the right wasturned into the net.

A misunderstanding resulted in Saints losing a third goal goalkeeper Wilson shouted for the ball from

Falconer the young midfielder passed the ball back but the Tranent foward intercepted it and fired the ball into the net.

St Andrews made a good start to the second half and took the game to Tranent but their defensive vunrablities showed again when another long ball was not dealt with and the visitors scored their fourth.

Their was nothing Saints could have done to prevent Tranents fifth goal when their striker fired a free kick into the top corner of the net.

This was another poor performance from St Andrews but if they continue to defend like this they will struggle to win another game this season.

The goals they lost, again, were down to school boy errors and for a team who don’t score alot of goals this makes winning match almost impossible.