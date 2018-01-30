St Andrews Utd 1-0 Bathgate

St Andrews United faced Bathgate looking to bounce back after a poor performance in their last game against Blackburn.

New signing Paul Quinn went straight into the starting line up in the hope he could end the Saints goal scoring drought.

Bathgate created the first good chance when a move down the left forced Saints keeper Lee Wilson into action.

With two minutes on the clock St Andrews took the lead when a long ball into the box reached Paul Quinn the striker did well to hold off the defender before firing the ball into the net.

A slip by Main gave the visitors a chance to draw level but McDiad was on hand to avert the danger.

A fine break by Graham gave Quinn another chance to score but his shot was well saved.

St Andrews were looking dangerous on the break and should have increased their lead when Wilson fired the ball across the face of the goal but Lawrie could not turn the ball into the net.

Blackburn had a great chance to equalize when goal keeper Wilson could not hold a powerful shot the ball broke to the Bathgate striker who was ready to slot the ball into the net but Wallace made a great last ditch tackle to deny him.

Saints started the second half well and had two good chances to increase their lead.

Honeyman made a run down the right before finding Wilson with a good pass the striker did well to make room for a shot but the keeper made a fine save.

The same two players combined again and Wilson thought he had had scored with a header but the Bathgate keeper some how kept it out. It was the visitors who had the next chance to score when a ball across the goal was missed at the back post with the goal open. Bathgate got another chance when a corner into the box found their player in space but he he could not keep the ball down and it went over the bar.

St Andrews should have put this game out of reach when Wilson found himself in front of goal with just the keeper to beat but the keeper made a great save.