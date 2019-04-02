St Andrews Utd 1-1 Ormiston

St Andrews United must thump title chasing Linlithgow Rose in their next league game to have any chance of promotion.

It was an afternoon to forget for United at home on Saturday as they dropped two points against the league’s bottom club.

Sadly it leaves United with, at best, a slim chance of snatching Preston Athletic’s fifth place.

Athletic have completed their league schedule, leaving Saints three points, but five goals worse off.

The could have given themselves a much greater chance had they been able to beat bottom of the table Ormiston at the weekend.

The visitors had shipped 85 goals this season going into the game, but United found them stuff, and tough to break down.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, though, United peppering the Ormiston goal during the first half from Falconer and Honeyman.

Drew Fleming was the next to go close for United as the hosts started to find their range.

But the longer the game went on, the more Ormiston grew into it and Moran had to look lively to keep them at bay.

The game swung back into United’s favour as they hunted for the goal which would finally break the deadlock.

With quarter of an hour left, Charlie King was next to go close for United but his shot sailed wide of the post.

On a rare attack at the other end Ormiston looked like they were about to grab the elusive opener only for United to clear their lines.

But things took a twist when the ref judged that Oliver Fleming had fouled off the ball in the box.

He pointed straight to the spot and the penalty was rattled home by Hogg.

It was a shock opener, but, to their credit Saints managed to dust themselves down.

They pushed forward and got the goal their play and dominance merited when Penman’s free-kick was met by Stewart Macdonald who finished well.

Saints: Moran, D Fleming, O Fleming, Rendall, S Macdonald, King, Penman, Falconer, J Wilson(M Fleming 69), Cunningham (Stark69), Honeyman.