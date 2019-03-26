St Andrews Utd 1-1 Preston Athletic

United’s hopes of finishing inside the top five of the East of Scotland Conference C are left hanging in the balance.

The club was aiming to muscle in on the top five, who’ll be promoted to a new top division this season, but couldn’t edge past Preston, who are also chasing one of those spots.

Saints took the game to Preston’s defence early on and a good break by Honeyman only lacked a finishing touch.

But they didn’t have to wait too much longer to grab the opening goal through Jack Wilson’s neat finish.

Preston tried to respond straight away and put Saints under pressure with four consecutive corners which the home defence cleared.

Another good cross from Honeyman shortly after the half hour mark from the right saw Wilson just fail to connect.

Just before half time Lee Wilson did well with two great saves to keep Saints in front.

Young forward Jack Wilson was leading the Saints line well and had another shot on target which pulled a decent stop out of the Preston ‘keeper.

United looked like they’d hold out for a big three points, but with just eight minutes remaining Preston grabbed a shock equaliser when Lee Wilson misjudged the flight of a cross and the ball found the net.

Just a couple of minutes later things went from bad to worse for the United ‘keeper.

After being fouled on the goal line, he was adjudged to have committed a red card offence against a Preston player by the ref and made his way off the pitch towards the dressing room.

But United weren’t finished and had a couple of chances to get their noses back in front towards the end of the game

Saints had a late penalty appeal turned down when Honeyman was brought down in the area with Jack Wilson also seeing his effort beaten away by the Preston ‘keeper as United pressed forward.

Saints: L Wilson, McInnes, Penman, Falconer (Moran82), J Wilson, Honeyman, King (O Fleming 86), M Fleming, S Macdonald, A Macdonald, Rendall (Cunningham78).

Subs: Stark, Blaney, Davidson, Quinn.