St Andrews Utd 1-3 Blackburn Utd

Saints, playing up the slope, took the game to their opponents early and had the odd chance to open the scoring.

It was Blackburn, however, who got the first with a great cross found Downie who hit a great effort well wide of Lee Wilson into the far corner.

Saints continued their attacking efforts and in 16 minutes an excellent cross from the left saw a Quinn header going just wide of the far post.

Five minutes later Saints finally got a reward for their attacking play when a well hit Jack Wilson free kick curled in on Sinnet, the visiting keeper.

He failed to hold and Cunningham was on hand to hit the rebound low into the net.

There’s always the danger, playing down the slope to get caught on the break and defenders find it difficult to gain speed on the turn back up hill.

Unfortunately for Saints, Blackburn broke up the right with 13 mins to go. A Saints defender did get back to try and stop the runner.

Lee Wilson rushed wide from goal to the edge of the area and he also failed to stop the break. Campbell broke clear of both players to score with a well placed low effort, from a narrow angle, into the far corner of the net.

It was disaster for Saints especially when they had most of the play. Subs were introduced and Saints renewed their efforts to get back in the game but another break with seven minutesto go saw the visitors confirm the result with two great passes.

The first long to their wide left and a chip by him, immediately, to the edge of the area where Young swept it passed Lee Wilson.

That was it for Saints apart from a good final effort by Quinn in the closing moments which went narrowly wide of the post.

This is a tough time for the players. Hopefully they’ll learn from their errors.

Manager and coaching staff will also have to look at how they can lift them from this result.

Some patience required by all as we wait for Honeyman and Michael Fleming to get back to full fitness.

St Andrews: L Wilson, Fleming, McInnes, Falconer (Blaney85), J Wilson, Cunningham, Quinn, Stark (Tabwenga75) A McDonald, Rendall, S McDonald.

Subs: Ritchie, Davidson.