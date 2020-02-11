St Andrews Utd 1-3 Coldstream

Saints were left disappointed after throwing away a goal lead on their own patch.

The hosts started well, playing down the slope, and had an early sight of goal when a corner was met by Doig who just couldn’t find the target.

Coldstream clearly weren’t there to simply make up the numbers and Saints keeper Shaw was called into action to beat a shot away.

United took heed of the warning and, just two minutes later, took the lead when Ross Cunningham latched onto a through ball, kept his nerve and beat the visiting ‘keeper.

Again, though, the visitors showed menace and responded well to going behind.

United’s defence needed to stand firm and they did, despite the pressure.

Andy Brown’s men showed glimpses themselves and hit the post twice as the first half went on.

Nobody could really grudge Coldstream’s equaliser when it arrived.

The visitors had shown an excellent attitude all game and got their reward when Renton beat Shaw.

They almost took the lead a few minutes later but their free-kick drifted wide of Shaw’s goal.

The Saints defence had been immense all game but it was breached when Rendall’s deflected effort handed Coldstream the lead.

It was now the turn of Brown’s side to work their way into the game but they struggled to break Coldstream down.

With 12 minutes left on the clock the game was wrapped up when Briggs met a rebound after Shaw had saved well.

This allowed the visitors to relax and defend their advantage.

United had the odd foray up the park but Coldstream saw the game out comfortably.

Further concern for Saints comes in the form of a leg injury to the influential Doig who struggled to see out the game and may miss this Saturday’s cup tie with Haddington Athletic.

Saints: Shaw, Walton (S Cunningham 67), Rendall, Doig, O Fleming, McInnes, Penman, R Cunningham (King79),M Fleming, Grady (Falconer67), Wilson.

Subs: Quinn, C Fleming, Blaney, Honeyman.