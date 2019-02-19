St Andrews Utd 2-0 Edinburgh Utd

Saints took a valuable three points after growing stronger as the game entered its final stages.

A few early chances fell the way of the visitors but clearances by Saints defence avoided a bad start.

On the five minute mark Charlie King was unlucky with a shot from edge of the box which rebounded off the upright.

Seven minutes later and Edinburgh free-kick was blocked for a corner.

United began to settle into the game and shortly after the quarter of an hour mark Dylan Honeyman had a great chance which he failed to connect with and his effort was easily by keeper Darren Walker.

Saints were on top and Michael Fleming sent a free header the bar.

Two minutes from half time Saints came close to scoring when a good corner caused problems for the visitors.

Somehow the Edinburgh keeper got down to hold it on the goal-line.

In the second half, with Saints attacking down the slope, some good work by Lee Wilson, and at times desperate defending, saw Saints survive a 10 minute period.

Against the run of play Saints took the lead with an excellent goal on 69 minutes.

An attack by the home side saw the visitors forced to concede a corner.

It was well taken by Cunningham who found Jack Wilson rising to meet it to head into the corner of the net.

Edinburgh tried to take it up a gear but Saints managed to keep a clean sheet with a bit of desperate defending.

The game was settled when Falconer headed home late on to secure the win.

Weather prevailing, Saints are away from home next 3 Saturdays with matches against Broxburn Athletic, Jeanfield Swifts, and Linlithgow Rose.

Saints: L Wilson, Mcinnes, M Fleming, O Fleming, Stark (Falconer72), J Wilson, Honeyman, King, Cunningham, D Fleming, Blaney.

Subs: Quinn, S Cunningham, McManus, Moran.

Edinburgh Utd: Walker, Spalding, S Murray, Conlon, Guiney, Auriemma (McKinlay62), Redpath (J Murray70), Robertson, Watson, Ritchie ,Hutchison.

Subs: Grieve.