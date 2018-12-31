St Andrews Utd 2-2 Heriot Watt

St Andrews United announced the signing of Jason Penman from Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday and the attacking midfielder made his debut against Heriot-Watt University the same day.

Nick Rendall was missing because of an injury and Paul Quinn was suspended.

Jack Wilson plus the McDonald brothers were also unavailable so manager Andy Brown opted to start the match with a back three of Ollie Fleming and Jack Blaney either side of Drew Fleming.

But the visitors began the game strongly prior to opening the scoring in the fifth minute through Tyler Huxford.

Both sides created chances thereafter as the action raged from end to end but the next goal of the contest went to Saints when Michael Fleming found the top corner of the students’ net with a terrific strike in the 25th minute.

The same player almost grabbed a double moments later when his powerful shot smacked the post.

Unfortunately, the home players again looked sluggish at the start of the second half and Heriot-Watt earned a penalty in the 55th minute when the otherwise impressive Penman made a rash tackle.

Lee Wilson saved Aidan Quinn’s first effort but the young striker made no mistake at the second attempt to make the score 2-1.

However, that lead only lasted three minutes because Ollie Fleming was on hand to knock home a loose ball then Charlie King miraculously plucked the ball from the air before placing it into the back of the net but the assistant manager was offside.

Andy Brown therefore introduced Steven Page, Tabs Sweeney and Adam Davidson from the bench in an attempt to find a winner but few chances were created during the final quarter of the game.