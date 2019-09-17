St Andrews Utd 2-3 Jeanfield Swifts

United almost came back from the death to push this SFA South Region Challenge Cup tie in extra time.

The visitors were cruising with a 3-0 lead going into the final 20 minutes only for Saints to grab two late counters thanks to new signing Kyle Wilson.

It wasn’t enough, though, and Andy Brown’s side were turfed out of the competition.

Jeanfield started the game well and with a lot of promise.

Their first chance came just seven minutes into the came when Davies nodded over the Saints crossbar.

United responded well and King’s cross into the box caused a few problems, but Jeanfield managed to clear.

The hosts stayed on the front foot and Honeyman’s low cross along the face of goal only lacked a finish.

It was Jeanfield who managed to get their noses in front, though.

The influential Davies broke clear of the United backline and scampered clear on goal before beating Curtis.

Saints through they were level on the 25 minute mark when Ollie Fleming nodded into the net only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

United were determined to pull level and Honeyman went close but his drive was smothered at the second attempt by the Jeanfield ‘keeper.

The visitors had a chance of their own to grab the game’s crucial second goal but their free-kick on the stroke of half-time was easily held by Curtis.

But it was to be Jeanfield who edged further ahead when a low cross couldn’t be dealt with and McLeish was on hand to rifle home.

Just two minutes later it was 3-0 when another cross wasn’t cleared and McLaren this time took advantage.

There was still half an hour of the game to go and time for United to get back into the game.

They needed something quickly, though, and a free-kick was well saved.

Wilson managed to reduce the deficit when he latched onto a through ball and confidently found the back of the net. With five minutes left he scored another, but it was too little, too late.

Saints: Curtis, Doig, O Fleming, D Fleming, Rendall, M Fleming, McInnes, Honeyman, Wilson, King (Andrew), Macaulay.