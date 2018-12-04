St Andrews Utd 2-4 Camelon

Saints hosted Camelon in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup and soon found themselves under attack.

Deans opened the scoring for Camelon in five minutes with a decent shot which keeper Lee Wilson had no chance as it hit his right corner of the net.

Despite the visitors’ dominance at this stage Saints did get on the attack and Jack Wilson was unlucky to see a shot blocked away.

The visitors’ defence failed to clear it properly and Quinn left footed it past visitors’ keeper Dean Shaw for a good equaliser.

Camelon applied lots of pressure again and regained the lead with a good shot by Anderson.

Camelon then had a great chance for a third but Kay’s volley went just wide.

The third wasn’t too much longer in arriving, though, Cameron netting.

During this period Saints had three players injured, Falconer, Blaney and Page and used all three subs.

Quinn almost made an immediate impact when he raced clear but his shot was saved by keeper Shaw.

Jack Wilson had a great chance on 37 minutes but his shot went over the bar.

Saints took the game to Camelon at the start of the second half but the visitors were still dangerous and quick on the break.

With just over quarter of an hour to goal Saints scored an excellent goal from Charlie King with a free kick which he placed low and in the corner of the net.

With 15 minutes to go, King had another chance from a free kick.

This one was from further out and he hit a perfect chipped shot which arrived above the heads of a group of defenders and forwards. It was the visitors who managed to get the first head on it and eventually cleared away.

St Andrews: L Wilson, Page, Rendall, O Fleming, Blaney, McInnes, Falconer, Stark, King, Cunningham, J Wilson.

Subs:Tabwenga, Quinn, M Fleming, S McDonald.